Photos: Orioles clinch AL East with 100th win!

The Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East championship with Thursday night’s 2-0 win over the Red Sox at Camden Yards. The O’s became the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs and will have home-field advantage until the World Series. Two years ago, the Orioles lost 110 games.
Orioles fans at Camden Yards had more than than a win to celebrate. The team announced after the third inning that it had reached an agreement with the state keeping the Orioles in Baltimore for at least the next 30 years. The lease was set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.
