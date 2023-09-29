Baltimore Orioles

Photos: Orioles clinch AL East with 100th win!

Published 9/28/2023 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Orioles celebrate their first division title in nine seasons Thursday night at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Baltimore Orioles clinched the AL East championship with Thursday night’s 2-0 win over the Red Sox at Camden Yards. The O’s became the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs and will have home-field advantage until the World Series. Two years ago, the Orioles lost 110 games.

Orioles fans at Camden Yards had more than than a win to celebrate. The team announced after the third inning that it had reached an agreement with the state keeping the Orioles in Baltimore for at least the next 30 years. The lease was set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

The Orioles douse each other with champagne and beer in the clubhouse after their 100th victory of the season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Pitcher Shintaro Fujinami enjoys the Orioles' second champagne celebration of September. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Second baseman Jordan Westburg pops a bottle of champagne. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Cedric Mullins smoke celebratory cigars. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Rutschman models the championship gear in the clubhouse. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Chairman and CEO John Angelos joins the celebration after coming to the lease agreement earlier. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez douses Rutschman with beer and champagne. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)