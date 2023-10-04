Rangers sweep Rays, advance to take on Orioles in ALDS

The disappointment that followed a late-season slide resulting in the Texas Rangers losing the American League West blew away in the form of stout pitching efforts and a lethal offensive performance — and now they’re heading to Baltimore.

The Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in two straight wild-card games to capture a place in the American League Division Series against the Orioles. The five-game series will begin at 1 p.m. at Camden Yards on Saturday.

Texas entered the postseason without several top-end starting pitchers — Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Jon Gray — but held Tampa Bay to one run in two games. And a lineup that was assembled with high expectations lived up to them.

The Rangers took the first game of the wild-card 4-0 over the Rays, and then followed with a 7-1 result Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

This is what Texas did well in its best-of-three victory over Tampa Bay.

The biggest stars produced

Texas signed shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract before the 2022 season, and the early dividends of that deal came through in an MVP-worthy season and continued in the two-game set against Tampa Bay.

Seager hit .327 with a 1.013 on-base-plus-slugging this season, and he followed it with big performances Tuesday and Wednesday. In the first wild-card game, Seager drove an RBI single and a double. He added an RBI double Wednesday.

But Seager is far from alone as an offensive threat. Third baseman Josh Jung notched three hits, outfielders Adolis García and Evan Carter homered, and Nathaniel Lowe broke through for his first RBI of the postseason.

They found that success even though the Rangers left 13 runners on base Tuesday and hit 2-for-13. It was possible because of how imposing Texas’ pitching staff proved — bucking a shaky season for at least two postseason games.

The starting rotation shoved

If anything was an unknown entering the wild-card round, it was the Rangers’ pitching staff. Texas’ 4.77 bullpen ERA is 24th in the major leagues, and while its starters combined for a 3.96 ERA (seventh best) there are plenty of injuries to account for.

But through it all, left-hander Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi came through to power Texas to the ALDS. Montgomery twirled seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and Eovaldi punched out eight over 6 2/3 innings, with one run against him.

The postseason shortens rest days for pitchers, meaning Montgomery and Eovaldi could be involved in some form over the weekend in Baltimore. Otherwise, come Game 3 in Arlington next week, Montgomery will surely be throwing if he hasn’t already appeared. For how unreliable the bullpen had been this year, the Rangers’ relievers produced scoreless innings.

Right-hander Dane Dunning should get the ball during the ALDS, entering with a 3.70 ERA this season in 172 2/3 innings. Left-hander Andrew Heaney will also be in the mix to start.

Life on the road

The Rangers will head to Baltimore to play their 10th and 11th consecutive games on the road. Texas has traveled since Sept. 25, and the whirlwind isn’t set to stop. Meanwhile, the Orioles are entering the series on the back of five days of practice. They’re aiming to continue gamelike repetitions to be ready for Saturday.