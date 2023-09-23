Blue Jays beat Rays 6-2, reducing Orioles’ magic number

The Associated Press

Published 9/22/2023 9:55 p.m. EDT

Chris Bassitt struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings to get the win as the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Bassitt became the American League’s second 15-game winner and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two American League wild-card positions.

Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins.

Jordan Romano replaced Jordan Hicks with two on and two outs in the eighth and walked Isaac Paredes on four pitches before retiring Curtis Mead on a grounder to preserve a 4-2 lead. The right-hander then worked the ninth to get his 36th save in 39 chances.

Daulton Varsho hit a solo homer during a two-run ninth for the Blue Jays, who began play holding the second AL wild card by a half-game over Texas and Seattle. The Rangers hosted the Mariners on Friday night.

The Rays, who have a comfortable lead in the wild-card race and have already clinch a playoff berth, started the day 1 1/2 games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East. The Orioles, who are playing at Cleveland, saw their magic number drop to six with the Blue Jays’ victory.

