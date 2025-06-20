TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout, and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Rays broadcaster Ryan Bass tweeted that Bigge “was struck on the side of the face with that 105 mph line drive, but never lost consciousness. He can see out of both eyes, and continues to be evaluated at a local hospital.”

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.