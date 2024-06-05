The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

TORONTO — Maybe it’s the maple syrup or the Tim Hortons on every corner. Perhaps he loves poutine or Canada Dry ginger ale.

Whatever it is, Ryan Mountcastle feels at home in Toronto. Mountcastle — referred by his Wikipedia page as the current owner of the Toronto Blue Jays — has had a special admiration for the neighbors up north. Last August, the last time he was here, he went 11-for-13 in the four-game series.

His 0-for-5 game on Monday night on the first night of the Orioles-Blue Jays was surprising. His two-homer and 5 RBI night on Tuesday in the Orioles 10-1 win over the Blue Jays was not. He’s played just 24 of his 493 major league games at Rogers Centre, yet 9% of his career home runs have been hit here.

His first home run of the night came in the third, with Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman on base. Mountcastle sent this one to left field, giving the Orioles a 4-0 lead to erase the drama that happened earlier in the inning, when James McCann was called out on an iffy interference call.

Mountcastle’s second home run came in the fifth, this one, a two-run homer, a no-doubter to center. It was his 10th of the season, joining Anthony Santander, Henderson and Rutschman in the 10-homer club.

And while Connor Norby doesn’t have the same history with Rogers Centre as Mountcastle does, this stadium will now be etched in his memory as well. Norby, called up on Monday for his major league debut, was 0-for-6 in his first two games when he stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning. Searching for that first hit, Norby took a 86.1 mph slider and sent it into the left field stands for not only his first hit, first home run and first RBI all in one swing.

Meanwhile, Corbin Burnes busted out seven innings of one-run ball. The last time he pitched against the Blue Jays on May 13, he struck out just two as Toronto made it a part of their game plan to make contact or stay patient with two strikes.

This time, Burnes was able to attack the Blue Jays more, getting five strikeouts while still forcing Toronto to make weak contact. Burnes’ gave up just one run, a solo homer by George Springer with two outs in the seventh. Manager Brandon Hyde came out the mound after, in most cases a sign that the pitcher is done for the day, but Hyde retreated back to the dugout alone, leaving Burnes in to finish the inning. He got the job done, finishing the seventh inning for the third time this season.