Ryan Mountcastle drives in nine runs to give Orioles 12-8 win

Ryan Mountcastle turned back toward the dugout, wondering where his teammates were.

Around Camden Yards, the modest crowd shouted for Mountcastle in a way that seemed louder than a crowd of 12,305 announced fans could muster. Finally, as the standing ovation continued, the first of Mountcastle’s Orioles teammates left the dugout to take the field, having allowed Mountcastle to receive his moment in the spotlight.

Those fans, they came for Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in the organization who made his home debut in Tuesday’s 12-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics. They left thinking of Mountcastle, a hose used for hydrating and an overall captivating offensive performance from the first baseman.

Mountcastle’s final contribution was his loudest, lambasting a baseball for a seventh-inning grand slam that traveled a career-long 456 feet. The left field wall had messed with Mountcastle over the weekend, stealing what would have been a few homers elsewhere, but there was no fence that could hold the titanic shot off his bat.

That surge capped a nine-RBI display from Mountcastle that began early with a modest sacrifice fly and ended with the most jaw-dropping moment of the season thus far. With nine RBIs, Mountcastle tied Eddie Murray in 1985 and Jim Gentile in 1961 as the lone Orioles to plate nine runs in a game. He also became the first player in Major League Baseball to do so since 2020.

Mountcastle took over as the game’s most enthralling player, even though many of the fans cheering him on wore giveaway T-shirts celebrating Rodriguez’s promotion to the major leagues. Rodriguez was strong at times and shaky at others, displaying the high-end potential one moment and the necessity to continue learning at the big league level at others.

He threw 99 pitches and allowed five runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts. The main damage came in the fifth inning, when Rodriguez walked the bases full and right-hander Austin Voth quickly allowed all three to score — and then two more via a home run, his fourth allowed in four appearances.

The obvious signs that Rodriguez is ready for this level were there throughout, from the filthy right-on-right changeup that struck out Jesús Aguilar in the third to the low-and-away slider that drew a whiff from Kevin Smith an inning later.

There were also the reminders of how he’s learning, evidenced by the four free passes and the two-strike hits. Rodriguez reached two-strike counts against 18 of the 23 batters he faced, yet 10 reached base.

But Rodriguez, who allowed two runs across five innings during his debut last week against the Rangers, was again left with a no-decision because of a high-powered offense that sought a drink of water from the Homer Hose.

Austin Hays blasted a ball into the bullpen to level the score at seven in the sixth. Adley Rutschman continued his torrent start to the season by walking, singling and doubling. Above them all, though, was Mountcastle.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Mountcastle started it off with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, then clubbed a towering three-run homer to center. He one-upped it all. In the seventh inning, Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez opted to intentionally walk Rutschman to load the bases for Mountcastle.

Then Jiménez left a slider over the zone, and Mountcastle turned on it with an awe-inducing, crowd-rising swing. He reached the dugout, drank from the Homer Hose, then walked onto the field by himself.