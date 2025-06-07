WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Orioles will be without first baseman Ryan Mountcastle for at least two months after he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Friday.

Mountcastle suffered the right hamstring strain last week, when his steal of home helped propel the Orioles to a win against the Chicago White Sox — the beginning of Baltimore’s six-game winning streak that continued with a sweep of the Seattle Mariners. Mansolino said Mountcastle will miss eight to 12 weeks.

“We love Mounty. He’s a huge piece of this for us. He’ll be back at some point, whenever we get [him]. It’s incredibly disappointing. I feel for him. The group feels for him. But we’ve got to move forward and we’ve got some good players here that’ll step up and pick up the slack.”

The timeline of Mountcastle’s injury likely rules him out as a trade candidate, although there was never a guarantee Mountcastle would be moved at the deadline if Baltimore decides to sell. Mountcastle has one more season of team control before he’s eligible for free agency.

Without Mountcastle, infield prospect Coby Mayo is likely to receive increased playing time, as he has this week with Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list. Mayo was called up Saturday for his fourth stint in the majors. His results when receiving sporadic playing time last year and earlier this season haven’t been strong.

But the 23-year-old has an extended period to play now. Naturally a third baseman, Mayo has made strides at first base, and that’s where he’s playing Friday at Sutter Health Park against the Athletics.

“We ultimately have to write the lineup to win the game that night,” Mansolino said. “That’s what frames the decision on who plays and who doesn’t.”

For the moment, Mayo has played most nights since returning. In four games, he has two hits and one run batted in.

Mountcastle, meanwhile, saw a recent uptick in performance before his injury, although his season as a whole leaves much to be desired. Mountcastle is hitting .246 but has lacked much of the power expected. He has two homers and an OPS+ of 81 (100 is league average).

While Mountcastle faces an extended absence, the Orioles welcomed back outfielder Ramón Laureano from his sprained ankle. To do so, they designated outfielder Jordyn Adams for assignment. Another roster move will be required in the coming days because Baltimore traded cash for right-hander Scott Blewett to return (Blewett has yet to report).

Laureano has produced at a high level despite not having an everyday role for much of the year. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage is .852.

“Always exciting,” Laureano said of returning. “I love this group of guys, and I’m pumped up to play with them.”

Laureano was part of a home run barrage from rehabbing players for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. He, catcher Gary Sánchez (wrist inflammation) and infielder Jordan Westburg (hamstring strain) all homered. Laureano said he didn’t even notice Sánchez homered until the catcher mentioned it to him.

“Everyone in their own world kind of thing,” Laureano said of the rehab experience.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill (shoulder impingement) should join Sánchez and Westburg in Triple-A soon to ramp up. Mansolino said Westburg is the closest to a return, but that likely won’t occur this weekend in Sacramento.

“He’s probably the most likely one to be there Tuesday,” Mansolino said of Westburg, who will play for Triple-A Norfolk another few games. “These other guys have missed a little bit of time, too, so we need them to get their at-bats and get going. You look at the [Colton] Cowser situation. Cow got hot right away in Triple-A, and for him, he was very vocal about how good he felt. So we want to do it per the player and let the player be a little bit involved in this as well.”