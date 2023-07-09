MINNEAPOLIS — This all took longer than Ryan Mountcastle had anticipated. The improvement he felt one day would give way to a relapse the next, with lightheadedness and dizziness rendering the Orioles first baseman unable to connect with a baseball that looked pea-sized — and unable to stay on the field at all.

But on Sunday, Mountcastle stood in front of his locker in the visiting clubhouse of Target Field, reinstated yet not in the starting lineup for the final game of Baltimore’s series against the Minnesota Twins.

He smiled easily, because the vertigo that has plagued him since early June has finally subsided. And while there’s frustration at having not played a major league game since June 8, there’s also relief that a return is nearly upon him.

“This feels like the longest I’ve ever gone without playing,” Mountcastle said. “It wasn’t fun at all, and just happy to be back and feel like a normal human again.”

Mountcastle said this is the first time he’s dealt with vertigo. It hit him “in waves,” he said. Once his heart rate increased, he would start getting “loopy, lightheaded and whatnot,” he said. “It wasn’t fun, that’s for sure.”

The 26-year-old also admitted there’s no way of knowing whether this will flair up again.

The onset of his symptoms began in Milwaukee against the Brewers. He played two games there and finished 0-for-4 in both of them, playing through the lightheadedness, dizziness and nausea he began to experience on the field. After his last game, Mountcastle told the Orioles he thought something was wrong.

Mountcastle remained out of the lineup for another five days before Baltimore placed him on the injured list June 13. A week later, he began a lengthy rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, where he began 0-for-14 at the plate as he navigated symptoms.

“I feel like the ball was a pea-size and was just blowing by me for a couple games there,” Mountcastle said. “I was like, ‘This doesn’t feel right.’ I let them know there’s something wrong. It sort of effected my performance for a couple games. Now I’m feeling better and seeing the ball better.”

In between games, Mountcastle said he did Epley maneuvers — a series of slow head movements aimed at alleviating vertigo — and took medication.

With Norfolk, Mountcastle hit .222 in 12 games with 17 strikeouts. He clubbed one home run and notched a double for his lone extra-base hits. His performances did improve; in his final eight games, Mountcastle hit .300.

“The first series I still felt a little weird, but in Norfolk and Durham I felt like I was seeing the ball a lot better,” Mountcastle said.

To make room for Mountcastle on the active roster, Baltimore optioned left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A. The move leaves the Orioles with one fewer pitcher than the maximum they can carry (13) on the final day of the first half, but with the All-Star break beginning Monday, the Orioles have time to rest their arms and adjust their roster for the second half.

Mountcastle figures he’ll be available off the bench for Sunday’s series finale against the Twins. Standing at his locker, though, it was hard not to smile now that he’s back with the major league team.