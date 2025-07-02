ARLINGTON, Texas — The late-career blossoming of Ryan O’Hearn continued Wednesday when the Orioles first baseman learned he will be starting for the American League as the designated hitter at the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

O’Hearn will be Baltimore’s lone All-Star starter, although there’s a chance teammates join him at Truist Park this month. But O’Hearn was the only Orioles position player to win the fan voting portion of MLB’s selection process. He beat out New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice for the starting nod.

This rise for O’Hearn was hard to fathom a few years ago. He called it a “pipe dream, and something that just wasn’t in the cards for me. I was completely OK with it. I think that’s why I’m so shocked right now. I spent a lot of time just trying to keep my head above the water in the big leagues and just stick around as long as I possibly could. To be able to say I’m a major league All-Star, I’m blown away.”

O’Hearn’s numbers make him deserving of the honor, and it’s a testament to the surge in production he has experienced since arriving in Baltimore ahead of the 2023 season. This year, O’Hearn is hitting .295 with an .854 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

O’Hearn said he didn’t want to get his hopes up leading up to Wednesday’s announcement. He had the chance to become an All-Star last year and missed out, so he didn’t want to go through the same disappointment.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino announced O’Hearn’s starting place to the whole team, and O’Hearn followed with a small speech. Then O’Hearn called his mom, who’s “freaking out,” because “it’s been such a journey in my career, and for the majority of it, I never thought something like this was in the cards.”

O’Hearn is excited to tell his dad, who’s attending the game at Globe Life Field, in person.

For much of O’Hearn’s career, he struggled to receive everyday at-bats for the Kansas City Royals. He spent most of his time on the bench, waiting for a pinch-hit opportunity. He wound up in Baltimore when the Orioles traded cash to acquire him, and the move has worked wonders for both parties.

O’Hearn soon broke out as a key hitter in the middle of the lineup. In 2023, O’Hearn didn’t start the year in the majors. When he arrived, there was no thought of sending him back to the minors. He finished that campaign with a .289 average and .801 OPS. He followed that with a .761 OPS in 2024, and the 31-year-old is in the middle of a career year this season.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Speaking from a character aspect, he is by far one of the best humans in this clubhouse,” right-hander Dean Kremer said. “I would do anything for him if he ever asked. From a playing perspective, I mean, he’s really taken advantage of the opportunity he’s gotten and, honestly, he’s put on a show for us the last few years and really made a name for himself.”

O’Hearn is only the second designated hitter from Baltimore to make an All-Star roster, joining Nelson Cruz in 2014.

Jackson Holliday, meanwhile, finished second in fan voting for a starting spot at second base. Although he’s not guaranteed a place at the All-Star Game, Holliday has a chance to make it as a reserve.

As the Orioles struggle this season, the team is expected to have a smaller group of All-Stars than the previous two years. In 2023, right-handers Félix Bautista and Yennier Cano joined outfielder Austin Hays and catcher Adley Rutschman on the AL roster. In 2024, Rutschman, infielders Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson, outfielder Anthony Santander and right-hander Corbin Burnes made it.

Holliday might have the best claim among position players. The 21-year-old is hitting .255 with a .712 OPS. He missed out on a starting place to Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The rest of the All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. The All-Star Game will take place July 15.

The Orioles are overjoyed that O’Hearn will be there for it.

“It’s an incredible story,” Mansolino said. “It means a lot for everybody.”