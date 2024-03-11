TAMPA — Samuel Basallo walked up to the plate on Monday for the first time in a major league spring training game, his last name on the back of his jersey — a telltale sign that a player is in major league camp.

It was by definition a debut — a very, very minor one at that — but more so a sign of things to come. Basallo, who now ranks as the Orioles’ No. 2 prospect, is rising quickly through the Orioles system. Monday, when he came in as the designated hitter in the eighth inning against the Yankees, was another stepping stone for him. He grounded out in the eighth and hit a fly out to left in the ninth.

“It was a really nice experience being able to go out there today,” Basallo said through Brandon Quinones, who translated the interview. “The real goal is being able to put it on once I get to the big leagues.”

With the track he’s on, that moment could come sooner than expected.

The Orioles always knew Basallo had the natural talent and the raw power, that’s why they signed him for $1.3 million in 2021, at the time the highest international signing bonus in franchise history. Last year at this time, he was in minor league spring training after having only played in rookie ball. He skyrocketed up three levels in 2023 though, ending the year in Double-A, hitting .313 with 20 home runs.

He’s now in major league camp as a non-roster invite and, at 19 years old, is one of the youngest in a youthful clubhouse that also boasts 20-year-old Jackson Holliday and a 22-year-old Gunnar Henderson. And while a stress fracture in Basallo’s throwing elbow has slowed his spring, he’s still been able to make the most of his opportunity.

Hitting has progressed much faster than throwing, so Basallo has been able to take batting practice regularly. He’s also catching bullpens still, but, while his elbow is healing, isn’t throwing the ball back, rather soft tossing it to a coach who then gets it back to the pitcher. His elbow is progressing, he said, but he does not know when he’ll be able to participate fully or catch a game.

He’s hopeful he’ll get more playing time in the last two weeks of spring training, including in the prospect showcase on Thursday, an event that features the young talent in the Orioles’ and Pirates’ systems.

“I think he’s tired of hitting on the backfields,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I know he’s excited he’s getting an at-bat or two. ... It was fun to see him out there today.”

Danielle Allentuck

danielle.allentuck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Danielle Allentuck

Danielle Allentuck covers the Orioles for The Baltimore Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette and general sports assignments for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Maryland native, Danielle grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Ithaca College. 

