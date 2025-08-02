You just have to see it.

For at least a generation, that was how Camden Yards was regarded. The ballpark that forever changed baseball. The B&O Warehouse in right field, the city skyline in center field and the seats full from the left field reserve area all the way around.

Now that’s the way this weekend’s tenants at the ballpark, the Savannah Bananas, are regarded. Friday’s game was an absolute delight. To list everything that made me smile from the moment I walked in until the moment I left — a strictly enforced two hours after first pitch — wouldn’t leave much room to describe the feeling I had the whole time: that this is what Camden Yards deserves.

Put aside the dances and songs and the nonstop spectacle and the bananas — so many bananas. It was vibrant. It was nonstop fun. And it was full.

As the Orioles are planning upgrades to Camden Yards, made possible by up to $600 million in state money, this needs to be the goal. A ballpark that feels fresh and full is a ballpark that stays full. That’s how the story of this ballpark started. It’s been a while since that charm wore off, and they have a chance to bring it back. Friday should be all the incentive and inspiration they could need.

Bananas first-base coach and choreographer Maceo Harrison flips over four teammates during Friday’s game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

We know a little about what the ballpark refresh will look like. The times when the crowd noise drowned out music and the host speak to why the sound system upgrades will be first. The new video board that’s already underway will help the experience, too, speaking as the father of a 4-year-old who judges where we sit at the ballpark by whether she has a good view of the scoreboard screens. The premium club areas feel like a necessary evil but aren’t really my concern.

What I’d be thinking about — and based on the changes in in-game entertainment this year, we know the Orioles are, too — is how to cultivate this kind of atmosphere for a regular-old ballgame, 81 times a year. It’s a challenge but one that’s worthy of the business-side firepower the team has added in the last year or so. And it feels like a lot is riding on it.

A consistent winner would help, and that goes without saying. The contrast between the crowds to see a disappointing team about to trade a third of its roster away this week in miserable heat and this two-night-only spectacle was stark. But that’s beside the point.

The Orioles have won before, and the ballpark wasn’t full. When they were doing lots of losing, they tried to bring the focus back to the ballpark and it didn’t bring the crowds in.

But they know there’s more they can do in game, and they know there’s an opportunity to make the ballpark more conducive to the modern game and the modern fan.

For me, it starts with figuring out those left field upper reserve seats, which when empty really suck the energy out of the stadium. It can never look as full as it is some nights when those are glaringly open.

Fans in the sold-out stadium dance in their seats during the pregame show. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Bananas players leap in the outfield. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner) Members of The Firefighters pump up the crowd at the start of the game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

There are other areas that are probably under review, too. Open concourses with views of the field became popular with stadiums built after this one, but there are seats that provide relief from the summer sun in the way. Those could be removed to make the concourses more lively.

Similarly, they’re sure to add more areas to gather before and during games. They might not be places where the game is the focus, but people will enjoy being in them, which is the whole point.

Maybe the flag court takes on a new form. Perhaps the roof deck in center field can be replicated elsewhere in the park.

No matter what the physical space looks like, the growth opportunities to the in-game experience will make or break whatever comes next at Baltimore’s ballpark. I appreciate the recent efforts to try something different. They were necessary, and they’ll figure out what works here. (If anything is lifted from Banana Ball, it can be the Taylor Swift sing-along, I guess.)

I’m writing this from an incredible place of privilege. I’ve been to hundreds of games here over the last decade, only a handful of which I’ve had to buy a ticket for or pay for food. I understand the barriers that keep fans and families from coming to the ballpark.

A young Bananas fan cheers from the stands. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Bananas’ Princess Potassium dances with the band during the pregame show. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

But the Orioles’ efforts to revamp the ballpark experience and the park itself are, at their core, going to be about two things. One is generating revenue from the stadium, and that can only happen if the experience is one that brings people to Camden Yards consistently.

Unfortunately, they can’t use the gimmicks — which were abundant and awesome.

Gunnar Henderson isn’t going to be on the field before the game catching bananas thrown from the upper deck in his pants. Adley Rutschman isn’t going to patrol the stands looking for a fan or two to give a rose to. Colton Cowser isn’t going to have the occasion to bring a ladder to left field to climb the foul pole. There will be no Buck Showalter appearances, but Adam Jones will be here next weekend, so there’s that.

The comparisons to what happens here over the course of a six-month season and this weekend are truly apples and, well, bananas. This was a special event, and a special product, and a special memory for all in attendance. Same will go for Saturday.

I imagine those responsible for imagining what Camden Yards will look like going forward were here Friday. I hope they didn’t have pens and pads taking notes but instead soaked it in.

Bananas catcher Bill Leroy takes the field. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

You can’t copy Banana Ball. What the Savanah Bananas do is special. But you can keep this feeling of a packed and peppy ballpark and let it drive every decision about this ballpark’s future.

This is what Camden Yards deserves.