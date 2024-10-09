There was something off about the Orioles’ plans for second base from the very beginning.

On March 26, Baltimore signed journeyman Tony Kemp to a one-year, $1 million deal, and handed him the roster spot most expected would go to top prospect Jackson Holliday less than 48 hours before Opening Day.

Kemp had been released by the Cincinnati Reds a week prior and hit just .209 with the Oakland Athletics in 2023. The Orioles have made head-scratching acquisitions look brilliant before — Aaron Hicks, Austin Voth, Yennier Cano — but this one felt like a stretch.

It was. Kemp failed to collect a hit in 10 plate appearances and was designated for assignment on April 10. By trying to counter the high volume of left-handed starting pitchers they were set to face early in the season, the Orioles were caught getting too cute with their roster construction.

The Kemp signing by no means doomed the O’s, who won 91 games and earned a playoff berth for the second straight season. But it was the first in a line of missteps and misfortunes at second base, a position that dragged down the rest of the roster all season.

Adam Frazier’s 2023 season hardly stands out statistically — the wily veteran registered 1.7 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference. But Frazier’s steady presence at second, where he played 106 games, let Baltimore practice patience with developing rookies Jordan Westburg and Joey Ortiz. Confident in their depth and enticed by Holliday’s potential, the Orioles let Frazier walk in free agency, then dealt Ortiz to the Brewers in February in a deal that netted them ace Corbin Burnes.

Starting mostly at third base, Ortiz had a breakout season in Milwaukee, generating early National League Rookie of the Year chatter. And while Frazier hardly made Baltimore fans feel wistful, hitting just .202 in Kansas City, the Orioles’ second basemen didn’t fare a whole lot better. Seven different players manned second base for the Orioles in 2024, tied with left field for the most at any position. Here’s how playing time was split amongst that group:

Player Games Jorge Mateo 52 Jackson Holliday 52 Jordan Westburg 41 Connor Norby 9 Liván Soto 4 Ramón Urías 2 Tony Kemp 2

Those seven second basemen combined to produce a .214 batting average, third worst in baseball at that position. Their .628 OPS ranked 26th, just ahead of the Chicago White Sox. They were 14th in WAR and committed 10 errors, tied for 14th-most.

For a team that finished seventh in batting average (.250), fourth in OPS (.750) and third in position player WAR (11.5) overall, and considering the expectations — both internally and externally — for the Orioles’ infield this season, these numbers were incredibly disappointing. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias built a farm system that began the season ranked as the sport’s best by hitting on draft picks up the middle, particularly at shortstop, second base and center field.

Luis García Jr. #2 of the Washington Nationals steals second base in front of Jordan Westburg #11. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

How did an organization so flush with middle infielders deliver such underwhelming results at second base?

Injuries played a huge part. Jorge Mateo, who posted a .752 OPS through the first two months of the season, collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson while attempting to field a ground ball during a July 23 game in Miami. Mateo would eventually undergo Tommy John surgery in his non-throwing arm and never returned to the active roster. Jordan Westburg, a first-time All-Star, broke his hand on the last day of July and missed close to eight weeks. Ramón Urías, who slugged five homers in the month of August, was sidelined for three weeks in September with an ankle sprain.

It’s difficult for any team to consistently replace production that is sitting on the injured list. But given their impressive cache of prospects, the Orioles seemed well positioned to handle injuries and poor play.

Holliday was the first to get the call. The 20-year-old phenom made his big league debut when Baltimore released Kemp, but got off to such a painfully slow start — collecting just two hits in his first 34 at-bats — that he was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk after just 10 games. And while Holliday, a natural shortstop, flashed great speed and range, he struggled to adjust to his new defensive position.

Connor Norby was the next to get a shot. When Mateo hit the injured list with a concussion in early June, Norby joined the team on a road trip in Toronto. But his first big league stint lasted just four games, and his second in late July was cut short when he was shipped off to Miami in a deal that sent lefty Trevor Rogers to Baltimore.

By early August, the Orioles were so desperate for infield depth they signed 34-year-old Jean Segura to a minor league deal. He lasted just 14 games with Triple-A Norfolk before being released.

But even after the return of a steadier Holliday, second base continued to be a black hole offensively. Both Westburg and Urías came back in time for the playoffs, but neither appeared to be fully healthy. The Orioles were swept by the Royals in the American League Wild Card Series. A once-promising season landed with a thud, and a position of strength in March had become a weakness leading up to October.

Ramón Urías fields a ball in the second inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Still, there’s reason to believe 2025 will be different. Holliday’s second stint in Baltimore generated better stats — .218 average, .650 OPS — than his first, and the 2022 No. 1 overall pick looked increasingly comfortable in the field. Urías’ second-half turnaround — .819 OPS vs. .681 before the break — provided optimism that he can reclaim more playing time at third base. That would allow Westburg, one of the team’s best hitters when healthy, to alternate between second and third, depending on the opponent.

But there isn’t as much depth up the middle as there was before. The farm system that once overflowed with talented youngsters has been depleted. Third baseman Coby Mayo and shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, who was drafted three months ago, are the only true infield prospects ranked in the organization’s top 15 by MLB Pipeline. If Holliday stumbles again, the O’s won’t have many internal options to replace him.

Holliday will be a popular name on preseason breakout player lists. Westburg and American League Rookie of the Year contender Colton Cowser took massive leaps forward in their second big league seasons, and Holliday has been more highly touted than either of them. With Mateo set to return, the Orioles will hope second base will be the same misadventure it was in 2024.