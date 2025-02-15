SARASOTA, Fla. — Tomoyuki Sugano, introduced as “Tomo” by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday morning, made his intentions very clear in his introduction to his new teammates.

He’s here, 7,000 miles from his home in Japan, to win a championship, he told them.

“He’s all about winning,” Hyde said. “That was clear in our two Zooms that we had with him this offseason, that he’s coming over here to win. It’s a great mentality, and I love the mindset that he has.”

Sugano, signed to a one-year, $13 million deal this offseason, reported to camp Saturday after visa issues forced him to miss the first two days of workouts for pitchers and catcher. After 12 years with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League, where he was a three-time MVP, Sugano will embark on his first major league season at 35 years old.

So why did he pick now, this far into his career, to make the leap?

“I always wanted to play in the big leagues,” he said through Yuto Sakurai, who translated the interview. “I had a really good season last year, so I thought it was a good time to come over this year.”

On Saturday, Sugano spent his first day meeting the staff and playing catch, with assistant pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer and various front office personnel watching. Sugano, who spent two months training in Hawaii this winter, anticipates that he’ll be ready to throw a side session Monday.

How he acclimates to the major leagues will be one of the most intriguing things to watch this season. He was one of the best pitchers in Japan with a career ERA of 2.43, including a 1.67 ERA in 156 2/3 innings last season with 111 strikeouts, all indicators that he should be able to carry that success over to Baltimore.

But there will be adjustments for Sugano to make, including the added challenge of a pitch clock and a five-man rotation versus the six-man option that’s popular in NPB, although Sugano said he oftentimes had to pitch on a five-man schedule.

MLB is also more homer-happy than NPB, which could be a challenge for Sugano as he acclimates.

“For one, I want to make sure I continue to do what I’ve been doing throughout my career, but also there are obviously adjustments that I have to make facing hitters over here,” he said.

With the Orioles, Sugano should slate in at the back end of the rotation, joining a group that’s expected to include Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and Charlie Morton. Cade Povich, Albert Suárez and Brandon Young will also be considered for spots.

If Sugano makes the team, he will be the third player born in Japan to play for the Orioles, joining pitchers Koji Uehara and Shintaro Fujinami.