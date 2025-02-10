Mike Elias has more than delivered on his promise to produce an “elite talent pipeline” in Baltimore. He set that lofty goal on the day he was introduced as the Orioles’ general manager in 2018 and, in the years since, fans have watched Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and many others rip through the minors on their way to Camden Yards.

It was possible, in large part, due to years of finishing in the depths of Major League Baseball. High draft selections gave the Orioles their choice of top amateur players. But the rise to consecutive seasons as Baseball America’s No. 1 farm system also required a strong player development system, which helped to maximize the potential of a group full of it.

Now, though, the wave of high-level prospects has entered something of a trough.

That’s a natural occurrence, particularly after the graduation of prospects Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser. There was also a flurry of buy-side trades last year that slimmed the depth of the upper levels of the farm system. To acquire right-hander Corbin Burnes, the Orioles lost left-hander DL Hall and infielder Joey Ortiz. Outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby went to the Miami Marlins for left-hander Trevor Rogers.

All told, Baseball America ranks the Orioles’ farm system No. 17 this year. That doesn’t mean there isn’t talent worth watching, though.

Even with a drop in overall ranking, the Orioles have three players in the top 100 rankings: catcher Samuel Basallo (No. 14), infielder Coby Mayo (No. 29) and outfielder Heston Kjerstad (No. 81).

Here’s a look at the state of Baltimore’s farm system now.

The top prospects

Samuel Basallo reached Triple-A last season after posting an .820 on-base-plus-slugging percentage at Double-A Bowie. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Samuel Basallo

Another high-profile catching prospect? Baltimore has found success in that department before, although Basallo’s path has been far different than Rutschman’s.

The 20-year-old Basallo signed for $1.3 million as an international free agent in 2021, what then was a club-record bonus. He could be the first in a new wave of international scouting success stories for Baltimore under Koby Perez. Rutschman, meanwhile, was the No. 1 pick in the draft out of Oregon State.

There’s a possibility Basallo arrives in the majors as early as the second half of 2025. The Dominican Republic native reached Triple-A Norfolk by the end of 2024 after posting an .820 on-base-plus-slugging percentage at Double-A Bowie.

Even though the Orioles signed Gary Sánchez to serve as Rutschman’s backup, a strong start to Basallo’s year in Triple-A could force Baltimore’s hand. That could involve trading Sánchez to open a spot for Basallo. Or Basallo could rotate among catcher, first base and designated hitter (the Orioles have kept three catchers on the active roster before).

However Basallo fits into the Orioles’ plans for 2025, he is surely in their plans for 2026 and beyond.

In Triple-A last season, Coby Mayo hit .287 with a .926 OPS. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Coby Mayo

The first taste of major league ball for Mayo didn’t go well. He struck out 22 times in 17 games and recorded four hits. But the corner infielder, who primarily plays third base, is only 23. And early-career struggles are nothing new.

Mayo has elite power, but his bat-to-ball skills shouldn’t be discounted. In Triple-A last season, Mayo hit .287 with a .926 OPS. He has also made strides on defense at third. However, the Orioles could see Mayo as a first baseman in the future, particularly if Ryan Mountcastle is traded.

Mayo is a candidate to make the opening day roster, but the competition will be fierce. The Orioles’ infield is crowded. Assuming four outfielders make the roster, that leaves nine places for infielders, two of which go to Rutschman and Sánchez. Add in Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Westburg, Holliday, Henderson and Ramón Urías, and there’s one spot available for Mayo or Jorge Mateo (the latter of whom is recovering from elbow surgery).

Should Mayo produce in spring training — and if Mateo needs additional recovery time — that spot could be Mayo’s. Or the Orioles may run with five outfielders to begin, stashing Mayo in the minors longer, even though there’s little left for him to prove.

Heston Kjerstad’s bat seems to translate to the majors and, without Anthony Santander, Kjerstad’s power potential could be a major boost. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Heston Kjerstad

The glut of outfield additions this offseason will make for an interesting camp competition, with Kjerstad a central figure. Kjerstad experienced the majors in limited form in 2023 and 2024, having played only 52 games between the two years. He produced in that stint, however, with a .747 OPS.

Kjerstad projects mainly as a corner outfielder or designated hitter, which limits the flexibility for manager Brandon Hyde should Kjerstad be the fourth outfielder on the roster. But Kjerstad’s bat seems to translate to the majors and, without Anthony Santander, Kjerstad’s power potential could be a major boost for a lineup losing 44 homers.

There are questions about Kjerstad’s defense, but he showed improvement in that regard last season (symptoms stemming from a concussion may have impacted him slightly, too). According to Statcast, Kjerstad was league average for range, while his arm strength was in the 92nd percentile.

Who else to watch

Michael Forret pitches for the Delmarva Shorebirds, for whom he had a 3.18 ERA in 10 games, eight of them starts. (Joey Gardner/Delmarva Shorebirds)

The three top-100 prospects are, or will be soon, household names in Baltimore. But there are additional promising players to watch.

Nestor German

German, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher, burst onto the scene last year with a combined 1.59 ERA between Low-A and High-A. Baseball America lists German as the 11th-best prospect in Baltimore’s system.

Why: “German went from a completely unknown 11th-round draft pick out of Seattle in 2023 to one of the top pitching prospects in the Orioles system with whispers of top-100 overall potential in just one year,” said Nick Stevens of “On The Verge,” a podcast that covers the Orioles minor leagues. “He has a breadbasket of offerings that all grade out as above-average to plus offerings, highlighted by a fastball that touches 97 mph. He pounds the strike zone at an elite rate and gets plus whiff rates with all five offerings. If it all clicks, he’s a potential No. 2 or No. 3 MLB starter.”

Austin Overn

Overn is a 21-year-old outfielder who was taken in the third round of the 2024 draft. He hit .280 between Low-A and High-A last year in his first taste of minor league action. Baseball America considers Overn to be Baltimore’s No. 29 prospect.

Why: “Toolsy kid with instincts,” said one scout for a National League club who analyzes the Orioles’ minor league system. “Athletic. Plus, plus defender. Plus speed. Nice level swing [with a] chance to hit and maybe grow into some power. Reminds me of a left-handed-hitting Drew Stubbs.”

Keeler Morfe

Morfe’s size stands out as unusual. He’s a 5-foot-8 pitcher who still pumps gas. He was signed with a $207,500 bonus in 2023. Morfe struck out 38 batters and held a 0.82 ERA in 22 innings in the Dominican Summer League. His move stateside to Low-A Delmarva saw his ERA jump to 6.75, but he’s only 18. Baseball America lists him as Baltimore’s 14th-best prospect.

Why: “Morfe is on the tiny side, but he has an electric arm with a chance to move quickly through the system, especially since he already made his full-season debut at 18,” said a second scout for a National League club who monitors the Orioles’ pipeline. “He was touching 99 mph at the end of the season while flashing good secondaries.”

Cameron Weston

Weston, 24, was taken in the eighth round of the 2022 draft, and he has steadily improved in the minors. He reached Double-A Bowie last year after a stellar start to the season at High-A Aberdeen. He racked up 108 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings in Double-A, and now Baseball America considers him Baltimore’s 13th-best prospect.

Why: “I think he’s going to keep dominating and push his way to Triple-A and really put himself in the conversation to get outs for the major league team in the second half,” Banner columnist Jon Meoli said.

Michael Forret

Forret, a 20-year-old right-hander, stands out for his 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio between Low-A and High-A last year. He was taken in the 14th round of the 2023 draft and has the potential to be a steal. His vast arsenal, including a fastball, changeup, splitter and slider/sweeper, could help him should he continue as a starter. Baseball America named him the Orioles’ eighth-best prospect.

Why: The next stage for the Orioles’ player development system is to maximize its pitching potential. The team has done well with many hitters, but beyond Grayson Rodriguez (who was drafted by the previous regime), the Orioles don’t have a track record yet with homegrown hurlers. As this list shows, there are a few names worth monitoring, and Forret is one of them, though he’s a few years away from the majors.