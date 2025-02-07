The SuperBook Bar & Restaurant in the B&O Warehouse is leaving Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson told The Baltimore Banner, and plans for the space during the 2025 season will be announced at a later date.

The signage for SuperBook Sports, a national gambling company, outside the Warehouse was removed Friday. A spokesperson said an update for what will come next will arrive prior to opening day.

The SuperBook Bar & Restaurant replaced Dempsey’s Brew Pub and Restaurant in 2023. But the company’s sports betting app was shut down in Maryland, along with seven other states, in July. At the time, the Orioles said the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant would remain open for the remainder of the season and that a decision beyond that would be made later.

It’s unclear what will happen with signage for SuperBook inside the park. On the scoreboard, for instance, a sign read, “good teams win, great teams cover.”

SuperBook’s partnership with the Orioles, which was described as long term, was announced in August 2022.

After the app launched in Maryland the following year, T.J. Brightman, then the Orioles’ senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said the club was “excited about this new activation and fan experience at Camden Yards. The SuperBook Bar & Restaurant is state-of-the-art.” Brightman has since left the organization.

Dempsey’s opened during the 2012 season and was named for former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey, the 1983 World Series MVP. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1997.