SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles won 101 games last year and have the best farm system in the country.

Seems great, right?

It is. But it’s also a complicated puzzle for general manager Mike Elias. While some teams, like the Braves, have their roster set with with six days of camp left, the Orioles still have 20 roster moves to go before Opening Day.

They intend to enter the season with 13 pitchers and 13 position players. Here are where things stand and what moves would be required to pare down their roster:

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker (43) warms up during a spring training session on Feb. 23. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Pitchers: 11 of 13 spots set, 9 moves to go

Locked in: Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, Cole Irvin, Yennier Cano, Danny Coulombe, Craig Kimbrel, Dillon Tate, Jacob Webb, Cionel Pérez

Still in the camp: Keegan Akin, Bryan Baker, Mike Baumann, Jonathan Heasley, Nick Vespi, Julio Teheran, Albert Suárez, Bryan Baker, Andrew Suárez, Kyle Bradish, John Means

Two of those moves are easy and just require putting Bradish and Means on the injured list. Means is expected back early in the season, while Bradish is throwing off the mound after suffering a UCL sprain but has no timeline to return.

Of the rest, Akin, Baker, Heasley and Vespi have options, meaning they can be sent down to the minor leagues and still remain on the Orioles 40-man roster. The last spot in the Orioles bullpen is always a shuttle between Norfolk and Baltimore, and all of those players will probably see some major league time this season.

Baumann does not have options. He is trending toward making the team, but the Orioles would risk losing him if he does not, as he would need to be designated for assignment, released or traded if he does not make the roster.

Andrew Suárez and Albert Suárez, as non-roster invitees on minor league contracts, would be reassigned to minor league camp. Teheran is in the same boat, but he has an opt-out that allows him to leave the organization and become a free agent.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (86) returns to the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Feb. 25. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Position players: 9 of 13 spots finalized, 11 cuts to go

Locked in: Adley Rutschman, James McCann, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O’Hearn, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander

Still in camp: Maverick Handley, Michael Pérez, David Bañuelos, Jackson Holliday, Jorge Mateo, Nick Maton, Coby Mayo, Tyler Nevin, Connor Norby, Ramón Urías, Kolten Wong, Colton Cowser, Ryan McKenna, Kyle Stowers, Heston Kjerstad.

The two catchers — Rutschman and McCann — are set. Maverick Handley, Michael Pérez and David Bañuelos are still in camp to help fill games and catch bullpens but will not be making the team. All will be reassigned to minor league camp.

As for the infield, Holliday, Mateo, Maton, Mayo, Nevin, Norby, Urías and Wong are all still fighting for what is likely only two spots. Holliday, Mayo and Norby are all prospects who can be reassigned to minor league camp. Mateo, Maton, Nevin and Urías are out of options.

Wong is on a minor league deal, but, because he has at least six years of service time, he can opt out and try his hand in the open market if he does not make the team.

For the outfield candidates, Cowser, Stowers and Kjerstad all can be optioned. McKenna, who can play all three positions at an above-average level, does not.