SARASOTA, Fla. — There were no batters in the box, and it’s mid-February, so the performance of any bullpen session should be treated with the proper temper. But as the eyes — and cameras — at Orioles spring training Tuesday focused on Tomoyuki Sugano, it was hard not to see the display as anything but impressive.

Sugano, the 35-year-old right-hander making a jump to Major League Baseball as one of Japan’s most accomplished pitchers, showed off his elite command during his 35-pitch bullpen session. It was his first time throwing off the mound since arriving in Sarasota, and Sugano looked every bit as advertised.

Sugano arrives on a one-year deal and figures to stake his claim as a member of the starting rotation. Tuesday, then, was a good first step.

Throughout Sugano’s session, catcher Gary Sánchez nodded his approval. He even exclaimed a few times, particularly for Sugano’s cutter, as it painted the corners of the strike zone.

That is what has made Sugano so accomplished in Japan. He’s coming off a season in which he posted a 1.67 ERA in 156 2/3 innings, and he only walked 16 batters the entire campaign. He averaged fewer than one walk per start. And according to NPB Pitch Profiler, Sugano’s Location+ statistics — a measure that uses 100 to signify average — emphasize his elite command. His splitter (125), cutter (122) and slider (118) all graded above average.

His splitter’s whiff rate in Japan in 2024 was 37.9%, and he forced ground balls on 67.6% of the swings against that offering.

Manager Brandon Hyde said he’s not going to “rush to judgement early” on Sugano’s spring training, considering the adjustment period to a new country and new league Sugano will go through.

But Sugano’s resume warrants attention. And if anything came from the bullpen session, which Hyde and pitching coach Drew French watched closely, it’s a confidence in Sugano’s ability.

“He’s a guy that’s accomplished great things in Japan, with an unbelievable track record, but this is his first time being over here,” Hyde said. “I know he’s really excited to get going. But we’re going to treat him as a guy who’s pitched a lot of innings in high-level baseball for a long time and been really, really good at it. We’re treating him like a veteran.”

Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano threw his first bullpen session at Orioles spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Florida. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Hyde said Sánchez and Adley Rutschman, as well as members of the coaching staff, met Sugano earlier this winter on a Zoom call. Now that they’re together in person, Hyde expects the relationship to continue growing, even with much of the verbal communication going through interpreter Yuto Sakurai.

At the end of Sugano’s bullpen session, he met with Sánchez and French for a few minutes to discuss the work. Sánchez patted Sugano on the back — a universal sign of acceptance and approval. Those first 35 pitches he threw in an Orioles uniform impressed, even if there were no batters to face them.

“Spring training is spring training for a reason,” Hyde said. “Honestly, just to get him comfortable over here. Know our team, know our catchers.”