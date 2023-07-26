Twins trade former Orioles All-Star Jórge Lopez

The Associated Press

Published 7/26/2023 6:37 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/26/2023 6:49 p.m. EDT

Jórge Lopez had 19 saves and a 1.68 ERA when the Orioles traded him to Minnesota last year. He could not duplicate those stats with the Twins. (David Berding/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins traded former Orioles All-Star Jorge López to the Miami Marlins for Dylan Floro on Wednesday in a swap of struggling right-handed relievers on contending teams.

López was an All-Star in 2022 with Baltimore before being traded to Minnesota at the August trade deadine. The Twins traded minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore for López. Cano was an All-Star this month.

López went 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 relief appearances for the Twins this season. He returned from the 15-day injured list this month after stepping away to address his mental health.

Floro is an eight-year big league veteran with a career 3.32 ERA, but the 32-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and seven saves this season. Floro was a regular out of the bullpen for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Twins are 54-50 and lead the AL Central by two games over Cleveland. Miami is 55-48 and in a tight race for one of the NL’s three wild-card spots.

