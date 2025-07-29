As the trade deadline inches ever closer, veteran Orioles right-hander Charlie Morton demonstrated his potential and his pitfalls for teams looking to add another arm.

Morton advanced through the first three innings of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader relatively unscathed, but he unraveled between the fourth and sixth frames.

In that span, he gave up a home run to Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger and six of his eight hits. But he walked off the mound with only three runs against him to go along with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Orioles’ offense took it from there, adding on 12 runs for a lopsided 15-4 victory.

In the home half of the sixth, Tyler O’Neill mashed his fourth home run in his fourth straight game, and, in the next at-bat, Ramón Urías sent another one over the outfield wall. By the time the inning ended, the Orioles were up 10-3.

The Jays pulled most of their everyday starters going into the seventh, signaling that the first game of the doubleheader was a wash. Meanwhile, the Orioles were just getting started.

In the seventh, Gunnar Henderson blasted a three-run long ball. And Urías, who perhaps felt like he needed to make up for a throwing error in the third inning, sent another ball flying into the stands, marking his second career two-home run game.

By the eighth inning, the Jays put catcher Ali Sánchez on the mound, deciding to save the rest of their pitchers for Game 2.

Baltimore knocked out Toronto starter Easton Lucas out after 2 2/3 innings. He found the zone with just 43% of his pitches, and he threw his slider, which tied for second in usage this outing, 1.5 miles per hour slower than normal.

The Orioles forced Lucas into seven full counts, and their patience in the box benefited them. As Lucas missed with his pitches, the Orioles pinged fastballs across the field.

In the first inning, Jordan Westburg sent one flying to the centerfield wall. It bounced once on top and then landed on the warning track. Unlucky for Westburg, whose double would’ve been a homer in nearly half of ballparks across the league.

Despite this, Baltimore would eventually drive Westburg home with a sacrifice fly by O’Neill to put the Orioles on the scoreboard for the first time, 1-0. The right fielder’s sac fly was the first of five, setting a new franchise record and tying the league-wide record.