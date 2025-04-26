DETROIT — For the 15th time in his career, Tyler O’Neill is headed to the injured list. This time, however, it’s for a body part that hadn’t previously caused O’Neill to miss time.

The Orioles outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday for neck inflammation, manager Brandon Hyde said. Outfielder Dylan Carlson was promoted to replace O’Neill on the active roster. Over O’Neill’s eight-year major league career, he has faced injured list stints for his back, groin, hamstring and wrist, among other maladies.

Hyde said he expects O’Neill to be ready to return near the minimum required injured list stay. The designation was backdated to April 24, meaning the earliest O’Neill could return is May 4.

“With T.O., we need to just get him right, we need to get him fully healthy,” Hyde said. “We gave him a couple days off. It was improving, and he tried to play on it and it’s continuing to bother him a little bit, so I think the right thing to do is just get him all the way back.”

O’Neill, signed in large part to replace the production of Anthony Santander, has gotten off to a slow start in Baltimore. He signed a three-year, $49.5-million deal this winter, although he has an opt-out in his contract after this season. O’Neill is batting .215 with a .669 on-base-plus-slugging percentage so far.

Since April 6, O’Neill is hitting .083. Hyde said O’Neill has dealt with the neck soreness over the past week.

Carlson, meanwhile, has performed well at Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore signed him as outfield depth this winter and the move seems prudent, considering injuries to Colton Cowser (broken thumb) and O’Neill have already struck the outfield.

Carlson is hitting .286 with a .799 OPS for the Tides. He can play all three outfield positions and he’ll likely feature Saturday during the doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

“He’s done a nice job in Triple-A,” Hyde said. “A guy who’s been in the big leagues for a few years. He covers us in the outfield in three spots, and the switch hitting. So, it just gives us a little more flexibility.”

The Orioles have dealt with multiple injuries so far this season, but they could receive reinforcements in the form of right-hander Kyle Gibson soon.

Gibson, who signed late in spring training and has built up his pitch count in the minors, threw a bullpen session Saturday that went well, Hyde said. Baltimore is still planning out Gibson’s next steps, but Hyde said he is “close” to being ready.

Friday’s series opener was postponed in Detroit due to inclement weather, which set up the split doubleheader Saturday. The first game begins at 1:10 p.m.; Game 2 starts at 6:10 p.m.

Right-handers Brandon Young and Charlie Morton will start those games for Baltimore. To provide additional pitching help, right-hander Colin Selby will serve as the 27th man for Game 2.