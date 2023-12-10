Wayne Gioioso Sr., an Orioles minority owner and Baltimore businessman, died Thursday. He was 83.

Gioioso, a longtime friend of Orioles owner Peter Angelos, organized the meeting that led to Angelos purchasing the team in 1993. Gioioso signed on as a minority owner of the team and has remained a part of the partnership group.

He worked in real estate, operating Gioioso Investments, a company that bought, developed and sold properties. His son, Wayne R. Gioioso Jr., also works in real estate, even heading up Angelos’ real estate division for five years.

Gioioso is survived by his wife, Judy, and five children.