We’re three weeks into spring training, and the Orioles’ looming outfield decision haven’t gotten any easier.

Kyle Stowers, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad have all made strong cases for inclusion on Baltimore’s opening day roster. Is there room for more than one of this trio?

Andy Kostka joins Paul Mancano from Sarasota, Florida, to discuss the outfield competition that seemingly won’t end, Jackson Holliday’s strong start to Grapefruit League action and Julio Teheran’s head-turning outings.

Tune in live at 1 p.m.

