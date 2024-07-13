For everything to strike at once is something. The pitching, the hitting, the fielding — although the last wasn’t an issue Saturday — have all hit a speed bump, throwing the Orioles out of sync and into a spin.

There will be clunkers over the course of 162 games, and sometimes those clunkers will stack up on one another. That’s what is happening this week, with Baltimore matching its longest losing streak of the season by dropping its fifth straight game with Saturday’s 6-1 defeat to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees made a statement during the first two games of the series. They blasted their way to a lead and held Baltimore’s offense entirely off balance. They caught up on the Orioles’ two-game American League East advantage and have the chance to enter the All-Star break with a division lead should they play similarly in the series finale.

The statement made by the Orioles was entirely different. They looked like a team backing into the All-Star break on fumes, with a lack of confidence at the plate that has rendered them nearly lifeless.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ryan O’Hearn attempted to light a spark. When he slid into third base with a triple in the fourth inning, he quickly popped to his feet and yelled to the dugout. His sprinkler celebration turned into more of a wave, a signal to bring him home.

The Orioles did score O’Hearn, but not with a hit. It took Ryan Mountcastle’s groundout to ensure the leadoff triple turned into a run.

Beyond that, Baltimore was disjointed on offense. Its pitching staff didn’t inspire, even with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the mound. Several times this season, when the Orioles have needed a strong start to buck a losing streak, Rodriguez has been the guy. He entered with 11 wins and exits Saturday with a 3.88 ERA. Of his 17 starts, Rodriguez has allowed two runs or fewer in 12 of them.

But Rodriguez stumbled in his last outing of the first half as the Yankees hit him around early and added on late. In the first inning, New York grabbed a four-run lead through Gleyber Torres’ RBI single and Austin Wells’ three-run homer.

That 33-pitch first inning put Baltimore in a hole immediately. And, considering the Orioles had scored more than four runs twice in their previous 11 games entering Saturday, a four-run edge felt imposing, even with nine innings remaining to make up that deficit.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Rodriguez rebounded with a four-pitch second inning and worked scoreless third and fourth frames, but Juan Soto and Aaron Judge took Rodriguez deep in consecutive plate appearances in the fifth. For Judge, it was the continuation of a dominant series that includes two homers, a double and five walks — having reached base all eight times to that point.

But, even had Rodriguez held the Yankees to that four-spot in the first, there’s little fire among the Orioles’ hitters lately. They are 1-for-31 (.032) with runners in scoring position since Tuesday, when this losing streak began, and they’re 15-for-92 (.163) since June 30.