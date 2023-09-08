YES Network cameraman returns to work, 2 months after he was hit by Gunnar Henderson throw

Pete Stendel of the YES Network sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by Gunnar Henderson's throw July 5. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel returned to work Thursday night, two months after he was hit in the face by a ball.

Stendel sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by an errant throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson on July 5. Stendel was positioned next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first base side.

Stendel worked the center field camera during the Yankees’ game against Detroit, YES spokesman Eric Handler said.

