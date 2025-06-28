Orioles right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin exited his start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays after one inning with lower back tightness, the team announced.

It was clear from the start that Eflin didn’t have his best stuff. He allowed back-to-back doubles to begin the game to make it 1-0, then gave up a home run to Jonathan Aranda that made it 3-0.

The Rays tacked on one more run in the first. Eflin needed 28 pitches to get out of the inning.

Scott Blewett, who has thrown up to 50 pitches in an outing this season, took over in the second for Eflin.

Eflin, acquired at last July’s trade deadline, became an asset to an injury-riddled rotation as he pitched to a 2.60 ERA in his nine starts with the Orioles in 2024. And while he’s looked like that pitcher a few times this season — including a seven-inning scoreless start in May — his last three starts especially have been a different story, Eflin allowing 17 earned runs and seven home runs in nine innings.

Should Eflin require a stint on the injured list, the Orioles could turn to Brandon Young again after he allowed four runs in four innings Wednesday in his third major league start. He was optioned following the game but can return if he is replacing an injured player.

Chayce McDermott, who has made two starts for the Orioles this season, is also an option. It’s also possible that Cade Povich, whose left hip inflammation was classified as minor by interim manager Tony Mansolino, will be ready to return. He made a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

On top of Povich, the Orioles’ injured list includes starters Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells, Grayson Rodriguez and Albert Suárez.

