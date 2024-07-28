Zach Eflin knew this was a possibility. In the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays “kept me in the loop about what was going to happen,” the right-hander said.

And the result is about as good as he could’ve hoped.

Eflin jumped from a team hovering around .500 to a first-place squad that views him as a major piece this season and next. The Orioles acquired Eflin to bolster a rotation that has faltered through injury and performance, and while it meant Eflin must uproot his family in the middle of the season, the excitement he feels joining Baltimore is worth the move.

“You honestly dream of opportunities like this, to be able to be the team in first place and battle it out with another team and coming fresh off a division title,” Eflin said. “Winning baseball, competitive baseball, high-energy baseball is what you always dream of as a player.”

Eflin will debut Monday for the Orioles, likely starting the first game of the doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. To make room on the roster, right-hander Bryan Baker was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

This has all been a whirlwind for Eflin since the All-Star break began, with just one day at home with his three daughters — all of whom are under 2 1/2 years old — and his wife, Lauren. Lauren is on a flight to Baltimore on Sunday to join him, and Eflin is looking forward to settling in to his new home at least through the end of next season.

That’s part of what made Eflin such a valuable addition. With season-ending elbow injuries for right-handers Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish and left-hander John Means, the 2025 rotation outlook is murky. Those starters will likely still be undergoing rehab through at least the start of the year.

Now, the Orioles have an experienced starter who is postseason tested. He pitched 10 times in relief for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 2022 run to the World Series, and he started an American League wild-card game for the Rays last year.

“The heartbeat’s super low on the mound. He’s pitched in huge spots, at huge times, in big games, and that experience is going to be really valuable for us,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “To have a really good major league starter locked up for next year, too, that’s great.”

Eflin brings a six-pitch mix to the mound but relies heavily on his sinker for groundball outs. He also throws a cutter, curveball, sweeper, four-seam fastball and changeup.

Eflin doesn’t anticipate a learning curve for catchers Adley Rutschman and James McCann, however, because “I feel like I’m pretty easy to catch, honestly,” Eflin said. “I have a lot of conviction with catchers and what they call. As long as I execute a pitch, I firmly believe I’m going to get a good result.”

“First and foremost, you know the type of pitcher that he is,” McCann said. “I’ve faced him numerous times, we’ve faced him numerous times, and he’s a guy who’s been around a little while. He understands who he is as a pitcher, and he also understands what it’s like to be in a playoff race, in a pennant race. Adding a veteran arm of his caliber to our staff is a huge addition.”

The 30-year-old finished sixth in Cy Young Award voting last season after posting a 3.50 ERA in 177 2/3 innings for the Rays. His numbers are slightly elevated this season with a 4.09 ERA and 1.164 WHIP, but Eflin’s expected ERA per Statcast is 3.38.

Eflin’s best attribute could be his control. He limits bases on balls better than almost anyone, with a walk rate of just 2.8%. In 110 innings this season, he has issued 13 free passes.

“I honestly just hate walks,” Eflin said. “I hate giving people a free pass. I feel like I’m not a competitor when I do that. And, with that being said, I think there’s still room for me to expand a little more and be able to work outside the strike zone a little bit more. But it really just comes down to I don’t like giving in to guys and letting them just take first base.”

The Orioles have seen Eflin plenty as a competitor. In five games against Baltimore, Eflin has a 12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .182 batting average against him. He’s been a tough opponent to face, but Baltimore can now enjoy watching Eflin on its side, beginning Monday.