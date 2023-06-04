Schwarber, Ellis homer twice as Phillies beat Nationals 11-3

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of three run homers, Drew Ellis hit his first two home runs of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 11-3 on Sunday to take the rubber game of the series.

J.T. Realmuto went deep for the second day in a row for the Phillies, who finished a 4-6 road trip. Nick Castellanos had three hits.

Schwarber broke open a 2-1 game with his first homer, in the sixth, and added his second in the ninth. It was his 23rd career multihomer game and first of the season. The two-time defending National League Player of the Month for June went 5-for-15 in the weekend series, raising his average to .172.

“It could be a coincidence I guess. I don’t know,” Schwarber said of his history of June success. “But I’ve got to be able to keep going out there and keep putting in quality at-bats. That’s just what I try to tell myself each and every day.”

Ellis, who began the day with one career Major League home run, hit a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh just beyond the reach of a leaping Alex Call. He also walked twice and singled in five plate appearances. He scored four runs.

The 27-year-old Ellis was released by the Mariners in March and signed to a minor league contract by the Phillies on April 16. He was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday when Alec Bohm was placed on the injured list and started all three games in the series

“I think just getting consistent at-bats really helps,” Ellis said. “I’ve talked to Nick [Castellanos] quite a bit, and he’s helped me out with just riding this wave as long as possible.”

Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez (1-2) allowed at least one baserunner in all but one of his seven innings while giving up one run on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He improved to 6-0 with a 3.13 ERA in 12 career outings, five starts, against Washington.

“I counted three or four hard-hit balls, so he stayed off the barrel, kept them off balance,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I thought he was really good.”

Ildemaro Vargas had a homer and a double for the Nationals.

Trevor Williams (2-4) was charged with four runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked four.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

With two on and two out in the sixth, following an infield hit by Ellis off Williams, right-hander Andres Machado came on to face lefty Schwarber. Washington has no left-handers in its bullpen. Schwarber homered to right-center on a 1-2 pitch to make it 5-1.

“I think I missed that pitch,” Machado said. “I tried to go inside. It ran a little bit over the middle.”

Strasburg remains inactive

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, 34, who last pitched for the Nationals on June 9, 2022, remains inactive as he attempts to return following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.