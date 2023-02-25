Photos from the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is in Baltimore for its 78th annual basketball tournament. Founded in 1912, the CIAA is the first and longest-running Black athletic conference in the United States, with 12 Division II schools in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
In addition to the basketball, there are concerts, parties, step shows and other events in town to celebrate the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Here a sampling of Thursday’s action on the court at CFG Bank Arena, where the women’s teams from Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University faced off in the quarterfinals.