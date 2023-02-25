Sports

Photos from the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament

By Jessica Gallagher

Published on: February 25, 2023 11:38 AM EST

Players run down the court during the Shaw University vs. Winston-Salem State game during the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is in Baltimore for its 78th annual basketball tournament. Founded in 1912, the CIAA is the first and longest-running Black athletic conference in the United States, with 12 Division II schools in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In addition to the basketball, there are concerts, parties, step shows and other events in town to celebrate the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Here a sampling of Thursday’s action on the court at CFG Bank Arena, where the women’s teams from Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University faced off in the quarterfinals.

Cheerleaders for Shaw University perform at the Shaw University vs. Winston-Salem State game during the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Players battle for a rebound during the Shaw University vs. Winston-Salem State game. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Platinum Sound Marching Band, Shaw University’s marching band performs during the Shaw University vs. Winston-Salem State game during the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Musicians with the Platinum Sound Marching Band, representing Shaw University, cheer on the players. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Shaw’s Tanayja London (3) pops up for a shot against Winston-Salem State’s Taniah Wilkins (10) during the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Shaw’s Tanayja London (3) drives to the rim against Winston-Salem State’s Taniah Wilkins (10). (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Winston-Salem State’s Jakaiya Mack (13) grabs a rebound. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Mayor Brandon Scott fist bumps kids in the stands during the Shaw University vs. Winston-Salem State. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Basketball Hall of Famer, Bob Dandridge, poses for a portrait during the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Fans cheer and dance during the Shaw University vs. Winston-Salem State game. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Shaw’s MaKenzie Pollard (25) looks for an open teammate while playing against Winston-Salem State during the quarterfinals. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

The Winston-Salem State marching band enters the arena before the game. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Winston-Salem State cheer after scoring against Shaw University during the quarterfinals at the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Shaw’s Brittiney Seymour (11) attempts to grab a rebound. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Shaw University’s team gathers for photos after winning against Winston-Salem State, 54-48. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Winston-Salem State’s Jaikaya Mack (13) takes the ball down the court against Shaw’s Rita James (5) during the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena, Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Shaw’s MaKenzie Pollard (25) hugs her mother, Ronnetta Pollard, after advancing to the CIAA semifinals with the team’s win over Winston-Salem State. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)