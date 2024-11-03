DEL MAR, Calif. — Post Time, trained by Clarksville’s Brittany Russell and ridden by her husband, Sheldon Russell, placed second in the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the Breeders’ Cup.

Argentina-bred Full Serrano scored a 13-1 upset in the race, finishing in 1:35.48 and paying $28.80 to win. Domestic Product, the 3-1 favorite, was third.

Last year, Brittany Russell became the first woman to win Maryland’s training championship. She finished 2023 with 177 wins in 687 starts for nearly $8 million in purse earnings, all career highs.

This year, Post Time finished second in the $1 million Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, one of the most prestigious races on the Belmont Stakes undercard.

Post Time was bred in Maryland by Dr. Thomas Bowman and his wife, Chris; Dr. Brooke Bowman; and Milton P. Higgins III.

Sierra Leone won the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by 1 1/2 lengths at Del Mar, ending a frustrating run of recent losses, including the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Sierra Leone ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.78. Sent off as the 6-1 fourth choice, the 3-year-old colt paid $15.80, $5.60 and $3.60 in his first race after a two-month layoff.

“I’m so happy for the horse because he’s come up short a few times,” trainer Chad Brown said. “I thought he had some excuses, but he’s been so consistent and he’s such an honest horse, one of the best that I’ve ever had.”