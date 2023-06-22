FILE - An exterior view of Capital One Arena is seen Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Capitals NHL hockey team and Washington Wizards NBA basketball team. A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a 5% stake of the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals for $4.05 billion. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in North American professional sports. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)