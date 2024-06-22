EUGENE, Ore. — Quincy Wilson doesn’t even have a driver’s license, but he now has a world record.

The 16-year-old who attends Bullis High School in Potomac broke the under-18 world 400-meter mark in winning his heat Friday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Wilson finished in a time of 44.66 seconds to break the record of 44.84 set by Justin Robinson five years ago.

“I’ve been looking at it all season,” Wilson said of chasing Robinson’s time.

No nerves, either.

“I’m racing against bigger people that got brands and things like that,” Wilson said. “But, to me, everybody puts their spikes on the same way as I do.”

Richardson wins first heat

Sha’Carri Richardson wobbled out of the starting block and raced with her right shoe untied but still won her preliminary 100-meter heat in 10.88 seconds to open her quest to make the Olympics at the U.S. track trials. The 24-year-old sprinter, whose victory three years ago at trials was erased because of a positive test for marijuana, stumbled to her right at the start and was briefly in last place. She overcame that mistake quickly to not only overcome the field but finish with the night’s best opening-round time.