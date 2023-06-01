Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss his experiences coaching, the joint practice with the Washington Commanders, his experiences with baseball, the baseball rule changes, Baltimore, and his relationship with the Orioles manager. Additionally, Jerry Coleman and Jones discuss Harbaugh and answer social media questions.
