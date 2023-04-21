Ravens, M&T Bank extend naming rights deal through 2037

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank announced Thursday the financial institution will continue to hold the naming rights to the team’s stadium for another 10 years after their current agreement expires after the 2027 season.

Financials were not disclosed. The announcement comes as the two organizations are celebrating their 20th anniversary together.

Originally known as Ravens Stadium at Camden Yards when the facility opened in 1998, commercial internet provider PSINet purchased the naming rights a year later. In 2002, when PSINet filed for bankruptcy, the name reverted back to Ravens Stadium, with M&T coming on board in 2003.

This is the second time that the Ravens and M&T Bank have extended the agreement, which initially began as a 15-year year commitment.

“We take a lot of pride in seeing the M&T Bank name on our football team’s stadium,” said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank’s regional president for Greater Baltimore. “It’s a symbol of our commitment to serve the Baltimore community.”

A seal commemorating the partnership between the Ravens and M&T Bank is seen on a lectern on Thursday, April 20. The two organizations marked 20 years of partnering together this year, and announced that they will extend that deal for another 15 years. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the M&T Bank logo first appeared atop the stadium, a debut that was punctuated by Jamal Lewis — in route to rushing for 2,066 yards that season and being named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year — gashing the Cleveland Browns defense for 295 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens 33-13 home-opening win.

“Kyle Boller went down in week 1 and Brian Billick called me into his office the next day,” Lewis said at an event held Thursday to mark the renewed agreement. “He said, ‘We’re going to give you the ball 25 times, can you handle that?’ I said sure. And that next week we got a chance to display what we could do running the football. At halftime, Jonathan Ogden said, ‘Hey, you already have 180 yards!’ So I was like, ‘OK, let’s go do it.’”

One cannot mention M&T Bank Stadium without immediately thinking of Ray Lewis’ pre-game entrance and his signature “Squirrel Dance.”

From left: retired Baltimore Ravens Jamal Lewis, Dennis Pitta, Todd Heap and the Ravens’ play-by-play announcer, Gerry Sandusky, answer questions from the audience during a press conference celebrating the partnership between the Ravens and M&T Bank on Thursday, April 20. The two organizations marked 20 years of partnering together this year, and announced that they will extend that deal for another 15 years. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“Ray Lewis was this larger than life figure when I started with the team,” former tight end Dennis Pitta said Thursday. “He was going into his 14th year and that is a violent position to play. To perform at that level of excellence for his entire career is just incredible.”

“When you see the Squirrel Dance on TV, it’s cool, but when you see it and experience it in person, it’s one of the coolest things you’ve ever seen in life,” Pitta continued. “It’s hard to explain to people what it does in bringing this rare energy and emotion to the stadium. You feel something when you’re there seeing it. It’s a feeling I’ve never experienced before and unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of. I mean, to get you emotional and ready to play against the best and most talented players in the world, you’re watching another man dance? But it worked.”

Popularly known as “The Bank,” M&T Bank Stadium has been the site of some great games, performances and memories over the years. Reflecting on the most memorable moments, I gave in to nostalgia to jot down some of my favorites, aside from Lewis’ dominance in the first game played at “The Bank.”

In a 48-3 blowout win over the Packers, the most lopsided margin of victory in Monday Night Football history, Todd Heap had nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens pummeled Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-0, with a bullying defense that collected nine sacks.

In a 36-7 rout of the Eagles, Ed Reed would return an interception for an NFL record 107-yard touchdown. Reed would go on to cement himself as one of the greatest safeties ever that season with 16 pass deflections, nine interceptions, two touchdowns, a sack and a forced fumble while garnering his second First Team All-Pro selection as a Raven.

Ray Rice rushed for 153 yards and had a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in a 30-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.

With the stadium flags at half-staff due to the passing of Pat Modell, owner Art Modell’s wife, Joe Flacco threw for 305 yards, Ray Rice scampered for 101 and Ray Lewis became the first player in NFL history to accumulate 40 sacks and 30 interceptions.

With Art Modell passing away a few days prior to the season opener, the Ravens paid homage to his legacy with a crushing 44-13 win over the Bengals. With his 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, Ed Reed became the league’s all-time leader in career interception yardage with 1,497.

The team learned that Torrey Smith’s brother tragically died in a motorcycle crash the night before their game against New England. In the nail-biting 31-30 win over the Patriots, Smith caught six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens notched their 15th consecutive win at home with a 55-20 beatdown of the Raiders. Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

In Ray Lewis’ final home game, the Ravens started their postseason run to their eventual Super Bowl title with a 24-9 win over the Colts. The defense batted away 12 of Andrew Luck’s passes, Lewis had 13 tackles and Anquan Boldin had five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

In the 40-0 thrashing of the Dolphins, the star of the night was a stray cat that ran into “The Bank” from off the street, made its way into the stands, jumped onto the field and scampered around with moves that would have made a young Willis McGahee jealous.

In Lamar Jackson’s first full season as a starter, the second-year pro became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw for more than 200 yards while rushing for more than 150 yards in a regular season game in a 23-17 win over the Bengals.

“Action” Jackson threw four touchdown passes while rushing for 79 yards in the 41-7 trouncing of the Texans, becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to rush for more than 60 yards in seven consecutive games.

Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns in the Thursday night 42-21 rout of the Jets. Not bad for a running back, huh?

Jackson’s second quarter touchdown pass to Mark Andrews sets the single-season franchise record for the most scoring tosses in a single season with 34. The previous record was held by Vinny Testaverde. The Ravens finished the regular season with a franchise best record of 14-2.

Lamar Jackson connected on 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening, 38-6 win over the Browns.

The rushing attack was hitting on all cylinders as the Ravens ran for 294 yards in the 34-17 win over the Cowboys. Lamar Jackson also threw two touchdown passes.

Jackson passed for 239 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the thrilling 36-35 win over Kansas City. It was his first victory in four tries against the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

The Ravens trailed the Colts 22-3 as the third quarter wound down. Then, Lamar Jackson donned his superhero outfit, leading the Ravens to four touchdowns on four consecutive drives. Jackson passed for 442 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards.