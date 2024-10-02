The Ravens have had a month to warm up. Now it’s time to dive into division play.

Starting with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Ravens (2-2) will face the Bengals twice and the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers once over the next seven weeks. Three of those four games are on the road.

“Anything can happen,” coach John Harbaugh said about the upcoming Bengals game before amending it to a division-wide assessment. “[...] These crazy, crazy things that happen in these division games are pretty incredible, and I think we’re just going to have to be at our best.”

With four weeks of games to look at, here’s where each of the Ravens’ division rivals ranks.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

When they play: Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. on the road and Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at home

Summary: The Ravens were one of the best, if not the best team, in the NFL last year, but the Steelers — who didn’t make the playoffs — beat them in both matchups (though one didn’t really matter for the Ravens). Between their strong start and the power of the rivalry, the Steelers are taking the top spot as the most concerning division rival.

Reason for optimism

The Steelers rely on a dynamic defense and a strong run game, much like the Ravens.

The Steelers’ 3-0 start leaned heavily on the work of their defense and kicker. The offense, led by quarterback Justin Fields with Russell Wilson sidelined, did not make it into the end zone in the opener. Their scores this season include 11 field goals and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense has contributed 11 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Even though Pittsburgh relies heavily on the run, the Steelers have not gained chunk yardage on the ground. And the Ravens just so happen to be very good at defending the run. They’ve allowed a league-low 231 yards and 3 yards per carry.

Both teams have been strong on defense, but the Ravens have the edge on offense.

Reason for pessimism

Let’s talk about the Steelers’ defense. The Ravens’ offensive players are no strangers to scary defenses — they face one every day in practice. But the Steelers have invested a league-high $138.5 million in defense, and it’s showing. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is gunning for his second Defensive Player of the Year award. He and Alex Highsmith are a formidable pass rush duo. Then, of course, the Steelers have a familiar face: inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who left Baltimore as a free agent in the offseason. Their secondary features stars, as well, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While the Ravens’ offensive line has stepped up its play in the last two weeks, there are still weak spots along the front for Watt & Co. to attack. Lamar Jackson might be able to use his lighter frame to shimmy and shake away from Watt, but that formula didn’t lead to a win against Las Vegas and its rowdy pass rush.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Honestly, these games are so unpredictable, none of these factors might matter. The game is just as likely to turn on an unexpected play, such as the random blown coverage that gave the Steelers their first of two wins last season.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

When they play: Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. on the road and Nov. 7 at 8:15 p.m. at home

Summary: There were plenty of pundits who had the Bengals as their Super Bowl pick and Joe Burrow as MVP heading into the season. Four games in, the Bengals have beaten only the Carolina Panthers. But they played the Kansas City Chiefs extremely close — closer than the Ravens — and were one penalty call away from winning. Their loss to the New England Patriots looks bad, but their loss to the Washington Commanders is looking less egregious as the Ravens’ neighboring team establishes itself in the NFC. The Bengals are the first AFC North team the Ravens will get a crack at, and it comes right as the Bengals seem to be figuring things out. They haven’t had the strong start of the Steelers, but the Bengals look like they’ve got it together way more than the Browns do.

Reason for optimism

While the Steelers-Ravens game looks like it might be a defensive throw-down, the Bengals-Ravens game has the makings of a shootout. Jackson’s greatest assets are his running backs and tight ends, while Burrow relies on a top-tier receiving corps. Both can mix it up and call on unlikely heroes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This tilts in the Ravens’ favor because their defense thrives against the best. It shut down MVP candidate Josh Allen, holding him and the Buffalo Bills to 10 points. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ defense has not stood up to pressure: Cincinnati lost to New England’s Jacoby Brissett. If Jackson can run over the Bengals, the Ravens win the shootout.

Reason for pessimism

The Ravens’ defense that showed up in the Bills game should come out on top in a head-to-head with Burrow. But the defense of the weeks before may have a problem. Although Baltimore’s sack numbers look good, its pressure rate ranked 29th in the league heading into the Bills game. Pair that with a Bengals offensive line that has been buying Burrow time, and the Ravens’ secondary’s job gets tougher. With time to go through his reads, Burrow can pick apart the defense.

3. Cleveland Browns (1-3)

When they play: Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. on the road and Week 18 at home, time TBD

Summary: Again, a lot can change, but at the moment the Browns aren’t a big concern. Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s game looks almost as messy as his personal life. The team has played only one top team, the Cowboys, but it has lost to everyone but the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns even lost to a Las VegasRaiders team that was without wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Maxx Crosby, two stars who were critical to the Raiders’ win over the Ravens. The Browns have three games to get on track before they face the Ravens, but the matchups won’t be nearly as easy as they’ve seen so far. They face the Philadelphia Eagles, the red-hot Commanders and a division rival in the Bengals.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Reason for optimism

The Browns are struggling to score. They have not topped 20 points this season. Even in their win, they scored just 18. Their passing offense is the seventh worst in the league in completion percentage (61.5%) and fifth worst in yards (727). Their rushing offense isn’t much better. Although they’re right in the middle for yards per carry (4.3), they have the seventh-fewest rushing yards (379).

And the Browns can’t rely on their defense, as they usually do. Although they’re in the upper half of the league when it comes to passing yards allowed, they’re in the middle of the pack when it comes to run defense. They’re also struggling to finish tackles and avoid penalties.

Reason for pessimism

Nick Chubb is returning to the practice field. Whether he’ll be back in time to play the Ravens is unknown, but maybe he’ll spark an offense searching for the light. And the defense has the potential to play better than it has.

Regardless, the biggest cause for concern is the Ravens’ tendency to play down to opponents. They went head to head with the Chiefs and demolished the Bills, two top teams, yet lost to the Raiders. The Ravens have shown their ceiling, but they haven’t shown consistency. And, as they like to say, there are no easy games in the NFL (even if they made that Bills game look like a breeze).