The Ravens announced the hiring of four assistant coaches Monday, continuing their rebuild of a staff that was considered one of the NFL’s best last season.

Most of the changes came on defense. Mark DeLeone was hired as inside linebackers coach, replacing Zach Orr, who was promoted to defensive coordinator after the Seattle Seahawks hired away Mike Macdonald. Dennis Johnson was named defensive line coach, replacing Anthony Weaver, the Miami Dolphins’ new defensive coordinator. And Doug Mallory will take over as defensive backs coach, filling the role that Dennard Wilson left when he was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator.

DeLeone, 36, who most recently served as a defensive analyst for Kansas, started his coaching career at Iowa as a student assistant under former Ravens assistant Kirk Ferentz. He also served as an inside linebackers coach under Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whom coach John Harbaugh worked under in Philadelphia, and as an inside linebackers coach Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, another former Harbaugh assistant. DeLeone coached then-Bears and current Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith in Chicago from 2019 to 2020.

Johnson, 35, has no NFL coaching experience, but his time working with Dave Aranda, the former LSU defensive coordinator and current Baylor head coach who’s leaned on defensive concepts similar to those of the Ravens, should help ease the transition. Johnson was an outside linebackers coach, defensive line coach and analyst at LSU from 2016 to 2019 before joining Aranda’s Bears staff in 2020 as defensive line coach.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Mallory, 59, comes to Baltimore after three years as a defensive analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff. He also worked alongside Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken at LSU in the mid-2000s. Before heading to Michigan, Mallory served for six years on the Atlanta Falcons’ staff, helping them make the Super Bowl in 2016 as a defensive assistant and working with the team’s defensive backs the next four years.

On offense, Travelle Wharton was named assistant offensive line coach. The role was previously held by Mike Devlin, now the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line coach.

Wharton, 42, served as the Washington Commanders’ offensive line coach last season under head coach Ron Rivera, who also worked with Harbaugh in Philadelphia. He was not retained by new head coach Dan Quinn. Wharton played offensive line for nearly a decade in the NFL, much of it with the Carolina Panthers.