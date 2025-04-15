From draft picks to contracts to trades, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was mostly noncommittal about his upcoming decisions as he addressed the media for the team’s pre-draft press conference.

The Ravens use a “best player available” strategy when drafting, so DeCosta did not indicate which positions they wanted to address at the top of the draft.

He also did not rule out the chance he makes trades during the draft, and he did not provide details about upcoming contract negotiations.

But he did give some hints at how the Ravens will approach the NFL draft, which kicks off in nine days. Here’s what you need to know about DeCosta’s remarks:

The Ravens will strengthen the secondary

Even after taking two cornerbacks and a safety (plus signing an undrafted free agent safety) in 2024, the Ravens will look for more players in the defensive backfield.

Depth in the secondary is critical, DeCosta said, pointing to 2023 when the Ravens had to dig deep into the depth chart after a slew of injuries.

“It’s always a big need,” DeCosta said. “Every single year, you could ask 31 other teams, and they’d all say the same thing. Corner is a critical, important position. They break down. They’re like Bugattis [sports cars], and they just break down. And you gotta have them in reserve.”

They also need to build a pipeline for the future. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has two seasons left on his contract, and Chidobe Awuzie is on a one-year deal. Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton will be a free agent in 2027, and DeCosta would not share whether he’s picking up his fifth-year option.

“Doesn’t mean I’m taking a guy in the first round, but I feel pretty sure that we’ll take at least one corner in the draft,” said DeCosta, who later shared a similar sentiment about taking a safety.

Cornerbacks and safeties are also players that often help on special teams. Safeties Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade were contributors last season as rookies.

The Ravens lost some of their key special teamers in free agency, making it a priority to replenish the unit. DeCosta said every scout evaluates every player for their special teams experience or their potential to learn to play on special teams.

The Ravens love Mark Andrews — but do they love him enough to keep him?

All signs point toward tight end Mark Andrews returning for the 2025 season. Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL annual league meeting that he’s optimistic Andrews will be back and that, if the “tush push” remains legal, Andrews will continue carrying the ball.

The date to trigger Andrews’ roster bonus has passed, making a cut out of the question and a trade less likely.

Even so, DeCosta didn’t rule out the possibility Andrews is traded before the season.

“Oh man, I never know what’s gonna happen,” DeCosta said. “I never want to say this or that [...] So there’s always a lot of unpredictability through the draft. You just never know.”

He called Andrews a “warrior” and a “great player” and said the Ravens are “in the business of keeping great players.” But he did not speak in certainties.

He also did not rule out the idea that they would draft a tight end despite the Ravens having three quality players at the position. All three are in the final year of their contract.

The Ravens need players along the line. The draft is strong at those positions.

DeCosta has never shied away from emphasizing the organization’s focus on linemen — both offensive and defensive. And they like to build those position groups through the draft if they can.

“Any time you have the chance to draft an offensive lineman that you think could be a really good player, you should do that,” DeCosta said. “Especially with the way we play football.”

He had a similar response when asked about the defensive line, saying, “We’ve always been a team that wants to be big and strong and powerful on both sides of the ball.”

The Ravens have some good and great players filling out almost every starting position in those groups. They are set to bring back four of their five starting offensive linemen, all of their outside linebackers and all of their starting defensive linemen.

But depth is once again the issue. Nose tackle Michael Pierce announced his retirement a year before his contract ran out, making the addition of an interior lineman a higher priority. Offensive guard Patrick Mekari left in free agency, opening up a starting job but also depriving the team of the value he provided with his ability to line up at every spot.

And many of the remaining players are in contract years. Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo are all in the last year of their deal, as are starting right guard Daniel Faalele and starting defensive tackle Travis Jones.

Luckily, talented offensive linemen, defensive tackles and EDGEs (what the Ravens refer to as outside linebackers) are plentiful in this draft. DeCosta called them “three of the strongest positions in the draft class.”

They may not get an offensive tackle because they go early — which is a reason they brought Ronnie Stanley back, DeCosta said — but DeCosta thinks this draft class has a strong group of players in the middle rounds.

The Ravens like having lots of picks

Drafting late in the first round isn’t ideal — but that’s the cost of winning.

After pick No. 27, the Ravens have 10 more selections in this draft. And DeCosta feels “fortunate” to have so many heading into the draft, which isn’t seen as heavy on high-end talent but has plenty of potential starters.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to use all of them, though. He said he sees picks as “currency” that can be used to get players now, to trade up, to trade back or to trade for future players.

And the reality is, if they use all 11 picks on this year’s draft, not all those players will be able to contribute.

“We have a good team,” DeCosta said. “We feel good about our roster. It’s going to be hard for 11 players to make the team out of the gates this year. If they do, it would be incredible. But history tells us that probably not all 11 picks are going to make the initial 53-man roster.”