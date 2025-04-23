Ravens leadership feels the current roster could take the field right now and be successful.

But injuries happen over the course of the season, and contracts end. Peer beyond the starters to look at the Ravens’ depth pieces and consider the development of future rosters; suddenly the team has a lot more needs.

The draft is the most affordable way to address those concerns, especially with the Ravens up against the salary cap. And the first round is where teams have the highest chance of adding stars and immediate contributors.

After a successful 2025, the Ravens are once again picking low in the first round, at 27th (out of 32 picks.) They have 11 picks, total, and a few positional needs, but they say they prefer to pick the best player available.

With those things in mind, here are potential directions the Ravens could go in Thursday’s first round, ranked from least to most likely:

10. Draft a kicker

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker face an NFL investigation and had a down year in 2024. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens might be in the market for a new kicker.

The NFL is currently investigating allegations made by 16 licensed massage therapists that the Ravens’ longest-tenured player, Justin Tucker, acted inappropriately during sessions. He has denied any wrongdoing and apologized. The Ravens said they are awaiting the results of the NFL’s process before making a decision on Tucker’s future.

But Tucker is also coming off a down year and counts for $7 million against the cap. Head coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens knew after the season they would need to scout kickers.

There are good options in this draft class, Harbaugh said. Only three were invited to the scouting combine, though, and none have built anywhere near the hype of Sebastian Janikowski, who went 17th overall in 2000. It’s highly unlikely the Ravens, or any other team, will take a kicker anywhere near that early.

9. Take best available even if it’s not a position of need

There’s a good group of running backs and tight ends in this draft. If the Ravens truly adhere to the “best available” philosophy regardless of position, there’s a chance they draft a player at a position they don’t need as urgently. With Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar filling out the tight-end group and Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali in the running backs room, there doesn’t appear to be much pressure to add at those positions. But Andrews, Likely, Kolar and Henry are all in contract years, so it wouldn’t be out of the question.

Similarly, wide receiver and linebacker are position groups that have starters but could stand to build current and future depth. It seems much more likely the Ravens add in the trenches or the secondary, given team needs and the talent expected to be available when they pick Thursday.

8. Trade for a starter

The Ravens are in win-now mode, so it would make sense to add already-proven talent instead of players that might or might not perform — or might not be ready to contribute this year. However, logistically, it’s not that easy. The Ravens are up against the cap and a proven starter would command a contract much bigger than what the Ravens would have to pay a rookie.

7. Trade up

The Ravens have a ton of picks in this draft. They also have quality veterans at well-stocked positions — such as Andrews. He might be worth a first-round pick, and the Ravens have two tight ends behind him. If there is a player they desperately want, they have the pieces to make a move.

6. Take a backup tackle

The Ravens brought Ronnie Stanley back, but they still need to think about the long-term future of the tackle position. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens opted to bring long-time starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley back. That doesn’t mean they won’t attempt to bolster the position — especially if a player they like falls to 27. Stanley is 31 years old and has an extensive injury history. The Ravens lost Patrick Mekari as a backup option. They believe Roger Rosengarten can slide over from right tackle, but then they would need to find someone to fill in at his spot. Since linemen often go through an adjustment period, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in young talent.

5. Trade down

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said this draft a lot of depth through the middle rounds. That could, of course, be a smoke screen. Or it could be an honest indication that he’s considering trading out of the first round to add even more picks later.

4. Add to the secondary

Nate Wiggins, selected in the first round last year, made an immediate impact for the Ravens. Could they pick a corner again this time around? (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens will take defensive backs in the draft. The question is where. They will always add cornerbacks to fortify an injury-prone position and to add special teams contributors. Stalwart corner Marlon Humphrey is nearing the end of his contract, so he will need a successor.

While they are returning both starting safeties, they need reserves. And they might want someone who could free up Kyle Hamilton to go back to playing in the slot. Should a defensive back be the best available player at pick No. 27, it would make sense to take him, but the Ravens probably won’t go out of their way to address the secondary in the first round.

3. Replace Patrick Mekari at guard

With Stanley locked in at left tackle, left guard is the only position where the Ravens need to replace a starter. They can stand to upgrade at both guard positions with first-round talent, but they at least return a starter on the right side in Daniel Faalele. There’s a solid group of offensive linemen in this class. The Ravens said they expect tackles to go earlier than where they pick at 27, but there could still be some guards available. They’ve already expressed their desire to build the line through the draft, and the Ravens value the position enough to use a first-rounder to bulk up the trenches.

2. Add an interior defensive lineman

Michael Pierce's absence will be felt if the Ravens can't find another rotation piece along the line. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

When Michael Pierce announced his retirement, this position group moved up the list. Travis Jones had already taken over a heavy share of the workload for the veteran nose tackle, but Pierce was still a big part of the defense. They’ve got Nnamdi Madubuike locked down but would likely prefer to have more depth. And DeCosta has mentioned that he likes this year’s group of defensive linemen.

1. Bulk up on the edge

Somehow, the Ravens could still stand to add an edge rusher despite returning all of their outside linebackers from 2024. Three of the five (Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo) will be free agents after the 2025 season, barring extensions. Tavius Robinson will be a free agent the season after that. Adisa Isaac dealt with injuries through his rookie season and is a relative unknown. Pass rushers are becoming more and more important, and this is a good draft class to get one. They can take a while to adjust to the NFL level, so it’s important to keep the pipeline stocked.