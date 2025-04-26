With the results of the NFL’s investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by kicker Justin Tucker pending, the Ravens have drafted a kicker for their future.

With the 186th overall pick, Arizona’s Tyler Loop is the first kicker drafted in Ravens history.

Loop was one of four kickers invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, and he also showed out at the specialists workout, which featured 13 kickers and was run by Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown, that week.

Loop has a big leg — he made a 62-yard field goal last season — and he was one of two kickers chosen to try to make a 60-yard field goal at Brown’s workout in Indianapolis. Both made it.

Sometimes, coaches can be drawn by kickers with big legs, former Ravens special teams coordinator and longtime specialists coach Gary Zauner said, but Brown is someone who can see past that to true talent. Former NFL kicker-turned-kicking coach John Carney agreed.

In addition to running the specialists workout, Brown has been traveling the country evaluating kickers, according to coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh also has a special teams background, and Zauner said that’s why the Ravens are one of a few teams with a guy like Brown who focuses solely on the specialists.

The Ravens rely on Brown’s knowledge, and they chose Loop over Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, who had last year’s best field goal percentage, and Miami’s Andres Borregales, who had the best college career field goal percentage of the combine invitees. (Borregales was drafted by the New England Patriots before the Ravens’ pick.) He was also chosen over Pitt’s Ben Sauls, who has experience kicking in Acrisure Stadium, home of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Loop went 18-for-23 (78.26%) in field goals last season and has an 83.75 career percentage. He was 98.4% in extra points. Last year, Loop was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

If Loop earns a starting spot, he will succeed Tucker, who holds the records for best career field goal percentage (89.1%) and longest NFL field goal (66 yards).

Tucker, an undrafted free agent, has been the starting kicker for 13 years. He beat out Billy Cundiff as a rookie in 2012 and is the only remaining member of the 2012 Super Bowl team on the roster.

In January, The Banner published an investigation into allegations that Tucker had behaved inappropriately with massage therapists during sessions and had been banned at two spas. Ultimately, 16 women spoke to The Banner. Tucker has denied all of the allegations.

The Ravens have said they will not make a decision on Tucker’s future until the NFL investigation reveals its findings. They are letting the NFL take the lead.

They also said before the draft that they would have been researching kickers regardless of The Banner’s investigation.