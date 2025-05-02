After the Ravens drafted 11 players — enough to field an entire offense or defense — it’s hard to imagine any other rookies making the team.

But the Ravens are a team that gives undrafted free agents a chance — and they’ve had a handful become key players.

Last year, Howard County product safety Beau Brade made the 53-man roster out of camp. He joined a team full of undrafted free agents, including starting left guard Patrick Mekari, eventual starting safety Ar’Darius Washington, nose tackle Michael Pierce, running back Keaton Mitchell and cornerback Arthur Maulet (who worked his way up through different teams).

The Ravens could fill their remaining roster needs through cheap veteran contracts — or through even cheaper undrafted rookie free-agent contracts. For a cash-strapped team, it would make a big difference if some of these rookies turn out to be pleasant surprises.

There’s a long list of players who will attend rookie minicamp starting Sunday, but here are the most interesting:

The All-American

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins has the accolades (two-time All-American) and the stats (124 tackles last year, a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 171 in 2023). But his draft stock took a hit because of his lack of athleticism.

Higgins is a hard-nosed, high-effort player. He’s intelligent and reactive and can stuff the run. But his lack of agility and speed means he can get caught in pass coverage.

The Ravens have drafted a bunch of players who excel in coverage but could use work in the run game. Higgins could provide a balance. He also has an opportunity to step into a special teams role after the Ravens lost two linebackers in free agency who were key players there.

Likewise, Chandler Martin from Memphis has awards (2023 first-team All-American Athletic Conference) and impressive stats (111 tackles, 16 for loss and seven sacks). However, he lacks size. His draft profile reads much the same as Higgins’ — strong against the run, loses ground in pursuit, shouldn’t be used in man coverage. Both could compete to be a special teams contributor. Martin was ranked first and Higgins fourth in NFL.com’s UDFA rankings.

The local products

Although the Ravens didn’t sign a bunch of University of Maryland guys the way they did last year, they signed other local products.

Towson defensive lineman Nchabanu Fortaboh earned a minicamp invite after he led the Tigers in sacks (6.5). A transfer from Virginia University of Lynchburg, Fortaboh hails from Germantown. He recorded a tackle for loss in seven games, and he finished with 33 tackles. The Ravens could stand to build their depth at defensive line after undrafted-rookie-turned-NFL-veteran Pierce announced his retirement.

Wide receiver Jahmal Banks comes from a bigger school further afield. Banks played his final college season with Nebraska, where he led the Huskers with 587 receiving yards. His 44 catches and three receiving touchdowns ranked second on the team. Banks attended Wake Forest ahead of Nebraska. He is from Washington, D.C., but he attended St. Frances Academy.

The ballhawks

Although they rebounded in the latter half of the season, the Ravens’ defensive backs struggled to get their hands on the ball and complete interceptions.

Two of the UDFAs came down with multiple interceptions last year, although both went to smaller schools. Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Keyon Martin (minicamp invite) made two interceptions with six pass breakups, the same totals as Illinois State defensive back Keondre Jackson.

Arkansas’ Marquise Robinson had only one interception and seven passes defended, but he played in a conference with better competition. He also impressed with his athleticism at Arkansas’ pro day, when he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.

Offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan played at Colorado before transferring to Oregon State. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The linemen

The Ravens need to replace former undrafted free agents along both sides of the line after Mekari left in free agency and Pierce retired.

Oregon State’s Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan is listed by NFL.com as the fifth-best tackle to go undrafted. He’s 6-foot-9, gave up just two sacks and had just one penalty while grading out on PFF with an 81.8. However, the Ravens drafted two tackles, so he will have a lot of competition.

Nebraska’s Nash Hutmacher is the third-best undrafted defensive lineman on the list. He’s a “barrel-chested” nose tackle who can bully his way past a line, which brings to mind Pierce. He collected 24 tackles, four for loss and two sacks last season.

The sleeper pick

Buried in the mountains of Vermont at a small liberal-arts school, offensive lineman Thomas Perry was hidden from the limelight for years. COVID wiped out his high school senior season, and he ended up at a Division III college, Middlebury, on few NFL teams’ radars.

But Perry matches intelligence and strength with a rare work ethic. He earned the only DIII invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and showed he can withstand greater competition. Some thought he might even be drafted. Due to his lack of experience, he won’t be NFL ready immediately, but he could be a developmental guy. He will get a shot after being invited to try out with the Ravens.

Other UDFAs