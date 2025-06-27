A last-minute minicamp signing shook up a Ravens roster that was pretty much set at most positions heading into training camp.

The addition of former Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, has changed how defensive coordinator Zach Orr and his position coaches can imagine the Ravens’ secondary. Should he stay healthy, that is.

Prior to Alexander’s signing, it looked like a group including Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis would be competing for the spot (also based on their ability to stay healthy) while a handful of younger players competed for depth positions.

Cornerback had been one of the few positions with a starting spot up for grabs. After the Alexander signing, the remaining open starting positions are left guard and kicker.

Here’s a look at who is leading the race and who has to make an incredible impression once training camp practices begin on July 23.

Quarterback

Quarterbacks Cooper Rush (15) and Lamar Jackson (8) talk during the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Lamar Jackson

Near lock: Cooper Rush

On the bubble: Devin Leary

Long shot: none

Lamar Jackson has no competition, so the only real question is who will be his backup. Unlike last season, when coach John Harbaugh named Josh Johnson as backup before Leary was even drafted, there is now an opportunity for Leary to show what he’s learned after a year on the practice squad. Rush has a lot more experience than Leary, and he’s been given more opportunities so far. However, he’s had some difficulty with turnovers through the first few weeks, which also happens to be one of Leary’s weaknesses. There’s a chance for Leary to seize the opportunity and show the coaches they should go with the homegrown option.

Running back

Running back Derrick Henry (22) adjusts his jersey during the team’s mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill

Near lock: Keaton Mitchell

On the bubble: Rasheen Ali

Long shot: Marcus Major Jr., Sone Ntoh, Lucas Scott

The Ravens did just fine last season with the Henry-Hill duo. They were supplemented by a rotation of other running backs who got a smattering of offensive snaps as well as some special teams time, but the top two running backs got the bulk of the playing time. That’s not to say the Ravens wouldn’t like to add Mitchell’s speed back in, but they need to see if he can return to the form he was in before he tore his ACL. Ali, a 2024 fifth-round pick, dealt with injuries in his rookie season, so they will look to see what he can do while he’s healthy.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins (10) smiles after completing a catch during mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins

Near lock: Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker

On the bubble: Anthony Miller, LaJohntay Wester

Long shot: Dayton Wade, Keith Kirkwood, Jahmal Banks, Xavier Guillory, Malik Cunningham

After the Ravens added Hopkins to the roster, offensive coordinator Todd Monken explained that he’s not looking at the group with the traditional hierarchy and roles for receivers. Instead, he considers Flowers, Bateman and Hopkins as three starters. The traditional roles are challenged further by how many receiving tight ends the Ravens have. The Ravens have used at least four wide receivers in the majority of their games and could also work a fifth into the rotation. Based on their roles last year, as well as through minicamp, Wallace and Walker lead the race to slot in behind Flowers, Bateman and Hopkins. Miller contributed in important games last year, and Wester may earn a role for his special teams ability. The others are likely to battle for practice squad spots.

Tight end / fullback

Tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a pass during mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

Near lock: none

On the bubble: none

Long shot: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Sam Pitz

The Ravens have a surplus of talent in this group. It’s going to be hard for anyone else to make the team. The biggest question is how the Ravens will continue to develop their game plan around Andrews and Likely. Ahead of last season, they said they considered them the best tight end duo in the league, but their roles weren’t exactly equal. Kolar is known for his blocking but can also act as a receiver. All three are in contract years, so they may not be competing for a 53-man spot this year, but they’ll be competing to prove they should return next year.

Ricard earned first-team All-Pro honors last season clearing space for Henry.

Offensive tackle

Roger Rosengarten (70) and Ronnie Stanley (79) finish a workout earlier this month. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten

Near lock: Joseph Noteboom, Emery Jones Jr., Carson Vinson

On the bubble: none

Long shot: Corey Bullock, Gerad Lichtenhan

This year, the starting tackles were set heading into the draft. Although the Ravens used a third-round pick to get Jones, he has missed critical development time as he recovers from a labrum injury and his future position on the line is undetermined. Vinson is another draft pick. The team also added veteran depth this offseason by signing Noteboom. Daniel Faalele’s past experience at tackle is another element of the equation. If the Ravens have injury issues, they could shift Faalele out wide in a pinch.

Interior offensive line

Center Tyler Linderbaum (64) waits for instructions on the next drill during the Ravens’ organized team activities. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland

Near lock: none

On the bubble: Garrett Dellinger, Nick Samac, Darrian Dalcourt

Long shot: Reid Holskey, Jared Penning, Ozzie Hutchinson

Left guard will be one of the top position battles of camp. The top two candidates are clearly Vorhees and Cleveland, although if a young guy develops quickly, he could challenge them. Both Dellinger, a 2025 seventh-round pick, and Samac, a 2024 seventh-round pick, are guys the Ravens thought would have gone higher if not for injuries. If they have the talent the Ravens think, they can compete for a spot. The Ravens tend to take five to six interior linemen. Those with the ability to play multiple positions will have the edge.

Defensive line

Travis Jones (98) completes a drill with teammates during mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington

Near lock: John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles

On the bubble: Adedayo Odeleye, C.J. Ravenell

Long shot: Jayson Jones, C.J. Okoye

The Ravens have returned the same starting group, minus the “Fun Bunch.” Retired nose tackle Michael Pierce had already yielded a lot of his reps to Jones, but he was still an important part of the defense, and defensive end Brent Urban was a reliable presence. Jenkins, whom the Ravens signed in free agency, is the most likely candidate to replace Pierce. Peebles was drafted in the sixth round, and the coaches really like how powerful his “get off” is, but he’s undersized. Both Odeleye and Ravenell were on the practice squad last year, so they’re familiar with the system.

Outside linebacker

Kyle Van Noy (53) returns to the locker room following practice at mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green

Near lock: Adisa Isaac

On the bubble: David Ojabo, Malik Hamm

Long shot: Diwun Black, Kaimon Rucker

After the past two drafts, this position group now has plenty of options. A lot of them will be based on the development of the young talent, though. Van Noy and Oweh are established, although Oweh still says he has room to improve, and coaches love Robinson. In addition to second-round pick Green, Isaac is basically another rookie after he dealt with injuries for much of last year. Hamm and Ojabo have also had careers limited by injuries. Ojabo, a former second-round pick, did not take off as they hoped even when healthy, so there’s room for young blood to move in on his spot.

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith (0) runs a drill with a coach during mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan

Near lock: Jake Hummel

On the bubble: William Kwenkeu

Long shot: Chandler Martin, Jay Higgins IV

The starting spot next to Smith is Simpson’s job to lose. Harbaugh spoke optimistically in March about the leap they expect Simpson to make in year 3, and coaches had positive things to say about him after OTAs. There will still be competition for that starting job, most likely from Buchanan, but Harbaugh talked up Kwenkeu, too. There’s room for several linebackers on the 53-man roster, though, since the Ravens need to replace key special teamers Malik Harrison and Chris Board. As a rookie, Buchanan’s path to playing time may start on special teams, where he already has a lot of experience. Hummel also brings significant special teams experience.

Cornerback

Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) pulls Nate Wiggins’ (2) jersey during a drill at mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander

Near lock: Chidobe Awuzie, Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa

On the bubble: Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam

Long shot: Reuben Lowery, Marquise Robinson, Keyon Martin

After OTAs, it looked like the main battle would be for starting reps between Awuzie and Armour-Davis. Then Jackson called for the team to sign Alexander, his teammate at Louisville, and they listened. Awuzie and Armour-Davis will still most likely make the team since teams need depth in the secondary, but their projected snap counts just took a dive. Behind them, three drafted players will be competing for special teams and depth roles. The Ravens used nine cornerbacks across 17 games last season but only three played in over half the games.

Safety

First-round pick Malaki Starks (24) runs through drills at rookie minicamp in May. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks

Near lock: Sanoussi Kane, Beau Brade

On the bubble: none

Long shot: Keondre Jackson, Desmond Igbinosun

Ar’Darius Washington’s Achilles tendon injury reset the Ravens’ plans for their safeties. Rather than having three starters who can play a variety of roles, there are now two clear starters with two depth players from last season competing for reserve roles. Kane, last year’s seventh-round pick, and Brade, an undrafted rookie who made the team last year, both contributed on special teams. The addition of Alexander adds more flexibility in the secondary, but the safeties are thin.

Specialists

Kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal, with punter Jordan Stout (11) holding, during mandatory minicamp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Lock: Long snapper Nick Moore, punter Jordan Stout

Near lock: Kicker Tyler Loop

On the bubble: Kicker John Hoyland

Long shot: none

Senior special teams coach Randy Brown said there was only one kicker he wanted in the draft, and that was Loop. That endorsement indicates Loop will be given every opportunity to prove himself. But, at the same time, the Ravens insist there is a kicking battle, and Hoyland has given Loop some competition so far. Both have had good and bad days. There’s also a possibility the Ravens could bring in veteran competition if another kicker becomes available. This will be one of the most-watched position battles of camp.