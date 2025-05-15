The 2025 NFL schedules have dropped, and the Ravens will face five division champions in the first six weeks of their season.

In weeks 1 and then 3-6, they face (in order) the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, NFC North champion Detroit Lions, AFC conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, AFC South champion Houston Texans and NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens had a tough opening slate last season, too, and they lost the first two games before eking out a win in Week 3 over the Dallas Cowboys that set off a five-game win streak.

Although the Ravens made the playoffs and went to the divisional round, safety Kyle Hamilton said they could have been better positioned if they had played well from the start.

“You kind of put yourself in an advantage if you start off hot,” Hamilton said. “Those games count for the same amount of wins and losses at the end of the season. Last year, [we] didn’t get off to a great start. [We were] kind of behind the eight-ball, but we found our way at the end of the season. Who knows if we started off well [if] we would’ve had a chance at the one seed and stuff like that? I think it’s important that we’ve gone through that and understand how hard it is to climb out of that hole and how we can change that this year.”

The rest of the schedule is full of meaningful games and interesting trips. Which should you circle?

To see if the Ravens can stack wins in their rivalry series against the Pittsburgh Steelers, circle Week 14 (Dec. 7 at home) and Week 18 (TBD in Pittsburgh). With wins against the Steelers in Week 16 and in the playoffs, the Ravens have back-to-back victories against their rivals for the first time since 2019. They’ve also won only once in Pittsburgh once since 2019. Hotels fill up fast in Pittsburgh, but the date and time remain TBD.

If it’s revenge you’re looking for, that first stretch offers two opportunities. Book flights to Kansas City on Sept. 28 (Week 4) and Buffalo on Sept. 7 (Week 1) to see the Ravens try to take down the Chiefs, who knocked them out of the 2023 playoffs, and the Bills, who knocked them out of the 2024 playoffs. Both places are game-day food destinations. Check out the BBQ in Kansas City and the wings in Buffalo. Everyone has different go-to spots.

In the AFC North, you get a lot of cold-weather games, but this year’s out-of-division slate is pretty frigid, too. In addition to Cleveland on Nov. 16 and Cincinnati on Dec. 14, the Ravens will head to Green Bay in Week 17 (TBD). The last time they were there was for joint practices in the summer. It’s unlikely kids will be riding their bikes up and down sun-soaked streets this time, but you can cozy up with some cheese curds and a beer at the local breweries.

The Ravens also have a trip to Minnesota on Nov. 9 in Week 10. This is their most unusual road trip because they haven’t played the Vikings since 2021 and haven’t visited the Twin Cities since 2017. If you’re staying in Minneapolis, learn how to use the skyways. If your Apple Maps (or Google Maps) takes you to a destination, and you can’t see it, it might be up in that windy network.

For fairer-weather fans, there is one warm-weather game. The Ravens will head to Miami for their first game against the Dolphins since their 56-19 blowout win in 2023. It’s a “Thursday Night Football” game, so be prepared to take some PTO.

In addition to the Rams and the Lions, the Ravens will host three other teams they’ve played fewer than 10 times in franchise history. They play the Chicago Bears on Oct. 26, the New York Jets on Nov. 23 and the New England Patriots on Dec. 21.

Here is the full schedule, in order: