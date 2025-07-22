The Ravens are getting ready to run it back with an even more star-studded roster for 2025.

As they head to training camp, they’re returning almost every starter from their strong 2024 season while adding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie and 11 eager rookies.

The veterans reported Tuesday, and the first practice is Wednesday, kicking off five weeks of work they hope will culminate in a trip to Santa Clara in February for Super Bowl LX.

This year’s training camp will feature an M&T Bank Stadium practice open to fans on Aug. 3, joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore on Aug. 5 ahead of the Aug. 7 preseason game, a Aug. 16 preseason game in Dallas and a joint practice with the Washington Commanders at their facilities on Aug. 21 ahead of the Aug. 23 preseason game.

With almost every starting position already determined and most of the 53-man roster set, there aren’t too many high-profile battles to watch. But depth is key, and there are plenty of players looking to prove they’re ready if needed.

With training camp getting underway Wednesday, here are the positions to watch.

Left guard

As opposed to last offseason, when more than half of the starting positions along the line were up for grabs, this year there’s just one opening. Andrew Voorhees is the most likely favorite for the job. He started at left guard last season before Patrick Mekari, the team’s versatile sixth man, took over for him. Now, Mekari is on the Jaguars, and Vorhees has a year of football under his belt after a year off recovering from his ACL injury. Ben Cleveland is another option, but he fell down the depth chart quickly last offseason. He also may have to serve a suspension after being arrested for a DUI. While third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. might have been in contention, the shoulder injury he arrived with will set him back.

Kicker

Tyler Loop is the favorite to win the Ravens' kicking job and replace Justin Tucker, but he's not without competition. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Tyler Loop may have the prestige of being the Ravens’ draft pick, but John Hoyland, an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming, impressed at OTAs and minicamp. Both he and Loop had good days where they were consistent and made long kicks. Both had bad days where they missed several in a row. The Ravens always want there to be competition to force the best out of their players, and Hoyland is stepping up to the challenge. Of course, the Ravens could also bring in a veteran free agent if one becomes available. This will probably be the most closely watched position whenever they take the field.

Cornerback

When Awuzie signed with the Ravens, it seemed like he was the most likely replacement for starter Brandon Stephens. However, by the end of the season, Stephens was being used in very limited ways, so even that role came with a question mark. The subsequent drafting of safety Malaki Starks and then injury to safety Ar’Darius Washington has changed what the Ravens need out of the cornerbacks. Safety Kyle Hamilton is likely to play back instead of in the box, which means cornerback Marlon Humphrey might play inside. That would have left Nate Wiggins on one side and Awuzie and Jalyn Armour-Davis competing to hold down the other.

Then Alexander decided to join the Ravens. Now, there’s another veteran with an impressive pedigree (as well as injury concerns) in addition to a group of recent draft picks trying to earn a spot.

Outside linebacker

Few players have more on the line during this camp than David Ojabo, who has yet to break through as the disruptive force the Ravens envisioned. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The main guys are set. The real question is how many will the Ravens carry and who will they be. After so much excitement about David Ojabo, he was limited by injury and then did not break out as expected. However, Odafe Oweh took another year, so maybe they think Ojabo still has it in him. Then there’s Adisa Isaac, another player who was limited by injury his rookie season. If he’s healthy, they may see more potential in him. They also drafted Mike Green despite character concerns following two separate accusations of sexual assault. He has a chip on his shoulder since those character concerns caused him to fall in the draft, and the Ravens will want him to prove he was worth the risk. Kyle Van Noy, Oweh and Tavius Robinson have earned their spots. Now it’s time to take a look at the other three.

Quarterback

The Ravens went into the 2024 offseason knowing that Lamar Jackson was QB1 and Josh Johnson was QB2. That didn’t change even when they drafted Devin Leary. Now, Johnson is no longer on the team. And when Cooper Rush signed, he got no such assurance he was a lock for QB2. While Rush got more snaps during OTAs in Jackson’s absence, he struggled with accuracy and turnovers. Leary struggled with the same. Rush has way more NFL experience, but Leary needs to prove he is someone they want to develop.