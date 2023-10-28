Ravens activate 3 players ahead of Cardinals game

As the Ravens prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they have elevated two players from the practice squad and activated one off injured reserve.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, has been out since Week 3, when he was hurt against the Indianapolis Colts. He was a full participant in practice through the week. His game status is listed as questionable.

Wallace has primarily been a contributor on special teams. He played only one offensive snap in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals and didn’t receive any targets. However, he played over half the special teams snaps until the week he was injured.

The Ravens also activated running back Owen Wright and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson from the practice squad.

Wright, who hasn’t played in an NFL game, grew up less than 40 miles from M&T Bank Stadium in Bethesda. He was an undrafted rookie out of Monmouth, where he was 10th in program history with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Wright’s elevation could indicate that rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who was injured against the Detroit Lions, is not ready to play. Mitchell was absent from Wednesday’s practice, limited Thursday and a full participant Friday. His status is questionable.

Houston-Carson is an eight-year veteran who has played most of his career in Chicago. He started the season in Houston before joining the Ravens ahead of their game against the Steelers. He made his Ravens debut against the Lions last week, contributing on defense and special teams. He played eight snaps as a free safety and 15 on special teams.

Fines

Two Ravens had to pay up when the NFL announced the fines for the week. For wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was his third fine in two weeks.

Beckham was charged for leading with his helmet into a defender and had to pay $21,844 for unnecessary roughness.