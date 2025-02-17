Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested in Georgia last week and charged with DUI after police determined his blood-alcohol level to be 0.178 — more than twice the legal limit.

Cleveland, who played sparingly for the Ravens and is slated to be a free agent in March, also received a citation for failure to maintain his lane, according to documents obtained from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ravens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The stop took place at 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 12 in Milledgeville, Georgia. Cleveland, 26, told police he was coming from a nearby country club where he had had three or four beers and none for the past two hours.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He was driving a black Ford-250 when a patrol officer noticed the passenger side of the vehicle veer off the road. The officer followed and observed the truck “weaving in between the lines.” When it “entered the opposing lane of travel, nearly going into the ditch,” the officer pulled Cleveland over.

Police noted that Cleveland’s eyes were glassy and that there was “the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.” Cleveland failed the initial part of a field sobriety test and stated that he did not wish to move on to the walking or balance tests due to pain in his ankle. He was wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Cleveland agreed to provide a sample through a roadside breathalyzer test. Cleveland, who is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, according to the booking report, “was able to give a sufficient sample with a result of 0.178 BAC.” The legal driving limit is 0.08.

Cleveland was a third-round pick out of the University of Georgia in 2021. He has played 54 games with the Ravens, primarily as a backup. He started seven games in his career and only played 49 snaps in 2024, down significantly from 2023.

Cleveland’s four-year rookie contract expires after the 2024 season, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent once the NFL league year starts at 4 p.m. on March 12.