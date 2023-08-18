Notes: Coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s foot surgery was successful and that he would be back on the field “pretty early in the season,” but he declined to offer a timeline. ... Running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Rashod Bateman participated in team play for the first time this camp. ... Cornerback Ronald Darby, who signed Thursday, practiced wearing the No. 33 that Jordan Swann had used before the team released him to sign Darby.