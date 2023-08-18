Here’s what you need to know from the Ravens’ training camp practice Friday.
Did not participate: inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), right tackle Morgan Moses (veteran rest), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (veteran rest), cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (hamstring), Rock Ya-Sin (lower body) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) and safety Geno Stone (ankle).
Notes: Coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s foot surgery was successful and that he would be back on the field “pretty early in the season,” but he declined to offer a timeline. ... Running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Rashod Bateman participated in team play for the first time this camp. ... Cornerback Ronald Darby, who signed Thursday, practiced wearing the No. 33 that Jordan Swann had used before the team released him to sign Darby.
Ravens camp coverage from The Banner
Offense
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unofficially 19-for-28. It was another day of fluctuating play for Jackson, who found receivers with decisive passes and overthrew others.
- Wide receiver Sean Ryan, who has impressed throughout training camp, had one of the day’s highlights. He leaped to catch a pass over cornerback Tae Hayes. After the catch, Ryan was attended to by trainers but appeared to be all right as he returned to practice. Ryan was the Ravens’ most targeted (7) receiver in the opening preseason game against the Eagles. He had four receptions for 37 yards.
- Ryan’s play was rivaled only by a one-handed catch by Bateman in the back of the end zone. Bateman fought off defensive back Brandon Stephens. “That was a heck of a catch,” Harbaugh said. “How did he stay in bounds? How did he make the catch? How did he track the ball? And to go in there and just throw it in there like that on his first day back on that kind of a drill, very impressive.”
- Running back Keaton Mitchell looked speedy throughout practice, bouncing runs for big gains and sprinting by defenders. Mitchell beat linebacker Trenton Simpson — who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in March — to the end zone on one rush.
- Tight end Mark Andrews beat linebacker Patrick Queen for a pair of touchdowns in the red zone in seven-on-seven play.
Defense
- Stephens and safety Kyle Hamilton teamed to break up a deep ball from Jackson that was intended for wide receiver Nelson Agholor down the left sideline. Stephens reached up to knock the ball away before Hamilton made contact on Agholor to result in an incompletion.
- Stephens made a great play on another deep ball from Jackson intended for rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. The veteran closed the gap and deflected the ball away at the last second.
- In one of the better defensive plays of the day, Hamilton made an excellent hit and broke up a Jackson pass intended for tight end Travis Vokolek across the middle.
- Still playing most of his snaps at cornerback, Daryl Worley had an impressive stop in the red zone when he batted a pass from quarterback Anthony Brown straight up in the air in the end zone. It was intended for wide receiver James Proche II.
- Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who signed with the Ravens just before Friday’s practice, came out to watch the team roughly midway through the session and met some of his new teammates.
- After suffering an ACL tear last October, Darby looked solid in the limited time he was on the field through individual drills before team periods. He made a few good cuts.
Share this article via...