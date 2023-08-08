The Ravens had their 12th day of training camp Tuesday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.

Attendance

Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (toe), Arthur Maulet (hamstring), Damarion “Pepe” Williams, and Rock Ya-Sin (lower body) and safety Geno Stone (ankle).

Notes: After Monday’s practice, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Mullen had toe surgery and could miss the entire season. He also added that Maulet has been sidelined at practice the last few days because of a minor hamstring injury.

Regarding Dobbins’ ongoing absence, Harbaugh said he talked with the fourth-year running back Monday and expects him to be back very soon. “The ball is in J.K.’s court,” he said.

Offense

After leaving Monday’s practice early, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the star Tuesday in his return to the field. Beckham connected early and often on multiple passes from starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. He finished the day with six catches, including the highlight of the day: a deep 40-yard pass against cornerback Marlon Humphrey in a seven-on-seven drill.

Overall, Jackson was pretty sharp throwing the ball, unofficially completing 25-of-34 passes and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who also sat out a portion of Monday’s practice, was much more active Tuesday. In 11-on-11s, Andrews caught Jackson’s lone touchdown pass of the day, which was a deep reception on the left sideline after getting by a defender. He snagged two more passes from Jackson on that same series and finished with eight catches total for the day.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went six-of-seven on field goal attempts, with his only miss coming from roughly 50 yards out.

For the majority of training camp, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken hasn’t allowed his quarterbacks to wear wristbands so they could learn the offense without having to rely on them. That changed Tuesday, as the quarterbacks had them on at the beginning of practice.

Ravens Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard once again did positional drills with the offensive line and not with running backs as the Ravens continue to explore a positional switch.

Fifteen Ravens offensive linemen and Patrick Ricard. pic.twitter.com/1Yd9oAEKOz — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 8, 2023

Defense

Cornerback Daryl Worley had the defense’s best highlight, punching out the football after Charlie Kolar caught a pass. Cornerback Jordan Swann recovered the fumble.

Ar’Darius Washington had a sack on Jackson as he and linebacker Patrick Queen got into the backfield on a play.

Corey Mayfield Jr. had a diving pass breakup along the sideline on a pass intended for Tarik Black. The breakup came one play after Black had a big gain.

Safety Kyle Hamilton had his first down day in some time. Hamilton had been one of the best players on the field for almost a week, but today Andrews got the best of him in 11-on-11 play and one-on-ones.

After a few days that featured a spark from the Ravens’ running game with big gains, the defense was formidable today and didn’t allow any large gains from the running backs.

One-on-one highlights

Receivers and defensive backs squared off again early in practice.

Beckham Jr., who has sat out of most one-on-one drills, had another highlight of the day. He leaped in the air over defensive back Brandon Stephens and grabbed the ball with one hand before securing it with two and staying in bounds. It was a vintage play from Beckham, and he satisfied the cheering children on the sideline who were begging for him to make a one-handed catch.

Dontay Demus Jr. made a leaping grab over the head of cornerback Kevon Seymour.

Hamilton and Andrews have had some of the best battles in these drills. On Tuesday, Andrews won their reps. On one, Andrews made a double move that froze Hamilton and freed Andrews for the catch.

Nelson Agholor tirelessly tried what felt like a million juke moves to confuse Humphrey, but Humphrey’s coverage was smothering, and the ball wasn’t thrown.

James Proche II snagged the ball over the outstretched arms of Ar’Darius Washington for a catch in the end zone.

Makai Polk beat Stephens on a comeback route. Polk did the ‘griddy’ dance afterward, which drew loud cheers from the children in attendance.

Kyu Kelly had a few good reps, including a pass break in the red zone on a pass intended for Sean Ryan.

Offensive linemen and pass rushers later squared off in practice.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley won handily against rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm, all but tossing the Baltimore native to the ground as he lost balance trying to turn the corner.

Hamm lost the next two repetitions against tackle Daniel Faalele, too, denied first on a speed rush and then contained easily on an insider-outside spin move.

Tackle Patrick Mekari continued to get the best of outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, staying square with the rookie and keeping him off his body as he tried an outside rush.

Guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu got a lesson from offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris after he allowed defensive lineman Brent Urban to get too far upfield.

Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike’s strength and pad level were too much to handle for undrafted rookie guard Jake Guidone, who ceded several yards of ground on a bull rush.

Guard John Simpson seemed to force a stalemate with defensive lineman Travis Jones, though Jones celebrated with his defensive teammates.

