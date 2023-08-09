The Ravens had their 13th day of training camp Wednesday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.
Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), right tackle Morgan Moses (veteran rest day), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (veteran rest day), cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (hamstring), Damarion “Pepe” Williams, and Rock Ya-Sin (lower body) and safety Geno Stone (ankle).
Left early: Running back Gus Edwards left practice early before team drills with an athletic trainer for unclear reasons. Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t speak with reporters after practice today but his next scheduled availability is Thursday.
Notes: Starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman was removed from PUP list just before practice and made his training camp debut after missing the first few weeks dealing with soreness from Lisfranc surgery. While Bateman didn’t participate in one-on-one drills or 11-on-11s, he did do some work on the far practice field alongside fullback Patrick Ricard, who also came off the PUP list this week.
Offense
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a good day passing, unofficially going 30-of-36 through the air.
- Jackson was nearly picked off on a deep ball lofted in front of the end zone by safety Jaquan Amos. Unofficially, we didn’t count the play because two officials ruled Amos caught the ball and two others ruled it hit the ground.
- Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had an impressive catch in the seven-on-seven period, making a reception past cornerback Jeremy Lucien and cornerback Kevon Seymour after coming back on a ball and watching it pop out of his hands before securing it. Flowers has been one of the most sure-handed catchers for the Ravens throughout camp.
- Flowers was once again extraordinary in one-on-one drills against the defensive backs. He won both of his matchups Wednesday, including one where he beat starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey on a slant inside across the middle.
- With Edwards exiting early, running back Justice Hill got a lot of work and had a few solid runs. Undrafted free agent running back Keaton Mitchell got a bulk of the carries, too.
- Daniel Faalele (right tackle) and Patrick Mekari (left tackle) filled in on the first-team offensive line with Moses and Stanley having the day off.
- Kicker Justin Tucker went a perfect 10-for-10 on the day.
Defense
- After giving up a costly pass interference penalty on a Jackson pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr. that put the first-team offense in the red zone, the first-team defense had one of the best stops of the entire day. Here’s how it went: A short run to Hill on first down. A backfield stuff of running back Melvin Gordon by David Ojabo, Broderick Washington and Roquan Smith on second down. A pass breakup of a throw intended for tight Mark Andrews by Ar’Darius Washington on third down. A Jackson fade route incompletion on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs from the one yard line.
- After the drive ended, Queen and Gordon put their helmets into each other and exchanged words.
- Smith and fellow starting linebacker Patrick Queen were everywhere making contact and hitting players on defense today. The Ravens have a tough no-hitting rule at camp, but Smith and Queen were teetering the line, lowering their shoulders and putting pads into running backs, tight ends and receivers all day.
- On one play in 11-on-11s, Smith and Queen combined to sandwich tight Travis Vokolek on a short pass and get a pass breakup on a throw from Tyler Huntley. Smith unofficially had 1.5 PBUs on the day.
- One of Jackson’s incompletions was because of a drop from fullback Ben Mason, who got rocked by Smith in the flat as soon as the ball hit his hands. It was arguably the play of the day.
- On another play in seven-on-seven, Queen came flying in and popped Mitchell directly into the ground after making a catch in space.
- Safety Kyle Hamilton had a great blitz off the edge in 11-on-11 to force a Josh Johnson incompletion. It would’ve easily been a sack in a real situation.