The Ravens had their 13th day of training camp Wednesday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.

Left early: Running back Gus Edwards left practice early before team drills with an athletic trainer for unclear reasons. Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t speak with reporters after practice today but his next scheduled availability is Thursday.

Notes: Starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman was removed from PUP list just before practice and made his training camp debut after missing the first few weeks dealing with soreness from Lisfranc surgery. While Bateman didn’t participate in one-on-one drills or 11-on-11s, he did do some work on the far practice field alongside fullback Patrick Ricard, who also came off the PUP list this week.