The Ravens got one lineman back just in time for another to go out ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) missed the last game, a 34-31 loss to the Browns on Sunday, but returned to practice as a full participant the next day. Meanwhile, his next-door locker neighbor, starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, played Sunday but was injured late in the game after a player rolled up on his leg.

With Moses out, Patrick Mekari filled in at right tackle, so Daniel Faalele stepped up for Stanley in the game. With Moses back, Mekari, who filled in for Stanley during his four-week absence to start the season, will shift to the left side.

However, the Ravens could be missing yet another player. Left guard John Simpson, who made it through the game without an injury, missed Monday and Tuesday with an illness. He was a full participant Wednesday, but the Ravens listed him as questionable in their injury report.

After a strong start Sunday, the Ravens struggled in the trenches. The ground game dried up, and quarterback Lamar Jackson faced consistent pressure against perhaps the best pass rush in the league. Fortunately for the banged-up Ravens offensive line, the Bengals’ pass rush won’t be at full strength either. Sam Hubbard, who is second on the team with four sacks, is out. Trey Hendrickson, who has 8.5 sacks, began the week on the injury report but has been cleared to play.

Humphrey doubtful; Higgins out

Besides Stanley, the other most concerning injury from Sunday was Marlon Humphrey’s noncontact calf injury. Although it isn’t as serious as it looked — an account on X, previously known as Twitter, predicted that Humphrey had torn his Achilles — Humphrey’s “we’re back at the Bank Thursday” tweet later that evening turned out to be a bit optimistic.

The Pro Bowl cornerback didn’t participate in practices this week, despite how loud and active he was in the locker room. Coach John Harbaugh was vague in his injury updates, saying they’ll “probably have some good news, maybe not on some other ones.” But Wednesday the Ravens designated Humphrey as doubtful.

After a shaky return from offseason foot surgery, Humphrey has been a lockdown presence in the secondary. With safety Marcus Williams limited by his pectoral injury and a formidable receiver group visiting, it would be a particularly bad time for the Ravens to lose Humphrey.

But the Bengals’ injuries once again line up with the Ravens’. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was declared out with a hamstring injury, giving the Ravens one fewer weapon to worry about as they try to shut down Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Andrei Iosivas, who rotates in behind Higgins, is also out with a knee injury. Charlie Jones, who is behind Boyd, is questionable with a thumb injury.

Questionables

In addition to Stanley and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), who are out, and Humphrey, who is doubtful, there are four Ravens who are questionable.

Besides John Simpson, there are wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring), outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder). All but Duvernay were full participants in practice Wednesday. Duvernay did not practice.