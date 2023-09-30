Two weeks after his friend and fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh went out with an ankle injury, David Ojabo joined him on the sidelines with his own ankle injury.

Ojabo’s turned out to be a lot more serious. On Friday, two weeks after the injury, Oweh’s boot came off. Meanwhile, on Saturday ahead of the game in Cleveland against the Browns, the Ravens placed Ojabo on injured reserve, six days after he suffered the injury.

Because Oweh’s return is not impending, and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has one more week before he comes off injured reserve, the Ravens were down to one outside linebacker in Jadeveon Clowney. To prepare for Sunday’s game, the Ravens signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster.

Van Noy, a 32-year-old veteran of 10 seasons, was signed to the practice squad Wednesday. He had been in conversations with the Ravens over the summer about signing as a free agent, but the Ravens signed Clowney instead.

Before Van Noy’s signing, the Ravens had a rookie, Tavius Robinson, and a practice squad call-up, Jeremiah Moon, to bolster the outside linebacker group. With Ojabo’s injury, Robinson and Moon ended up with 101 combined defensive snaps. It was Moon’s first NFL game.

Prior to free agency, Van Noy was a starter for the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in all 17 games and started 13. He had eight tackles for loss, including five sacks, and finished with 46 total tackles. He is known for being a versatile player, although he primarily lines up at outside linebacker.

We have placed OLB David Ojabo (ankle/knee) on Injured Reserve.



We have signed Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster.



We have also elevated RB Melvin Gordon III and WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2023

Running it back

Take it back to Week 2 when the Ravens had both Justice Hill and Gus Edwards in their backfield. The team ran for 178 yards, which helped balance the offense and open up the passing game.

Then Hill missed practice and Week 3 with a toe injury. Edwards tried to carry the run game but couldn’t get it going before he left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Things looked very bad for the running backs room, which had only two practice squad call-ups left to finish the game.

But Edwards cleared concussion protocol quickly and Hill returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. The Ravens did not give him a designation on the injury report, meaning they have two of their top three rushers back. Hill has 50 yards on 19 carries, and Edwards has 145 yards on 29 carries.

To fill out the group, which is still missing J.K. Dobbins (Achilles), the Ravens elevated Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad. It is Gordon’s third call-up, which means the Ravens will have to add him to their 53-man roster if they want him to play again. Gordon rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries against the Colts.

Notes

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was also elevated from the practice squad. The Ravens are missing Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring). Sunday will be Treadwell’s first game of the season.

Colts defensive end Kwity Page got away with pulling Zay Flowers’ face mask during last Sunday’s game. But, when the NFL reviewed the play, Page did not escape a $10,927 fine. The punishment was too late to help the Ravens, though.

Colts DE Kwity Paye was fined $10,927 for this yank on Ravens WR Zay Flowers' face mask — though he wasn't actually penalized during the game. pic.twitter.com/zFULTmxets — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 30, 2023