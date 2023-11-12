Thursday and Friday’s light loads did the trick for Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was cleared in time to play against the Cleveland Browns.

The starting corner missed the beginning of the season due to foot surgery but has played in all five games since his return. He participated in Wednesday’s practice before easing back Thursday and Friday because of a hamstring injury.

Sunday, Humphrey was one of the first players on the M&T Bank Stadium field warming up, and he did not appear on the inactive list.

Running back Keaton Mitchell, who had a breakout game against the Seattle Seahawks, was limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury and questionable despite participating in a full practice Friday. Like Humphrey, he was good to go by game time.

Today's inactives vs. the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/L7hrRu2Bk4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2023

But starting tackle Morgan Moses, who was a full participant in practice all week, was declared inactive the morning of the game. Moses last played in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who was out with an illness during the week, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu and quarterback Josh Johnson were the other four on the inactives list.

In total, the Ravens have five inactive players compared to the Browns’ seven.

The Browns declared three players out by Friday, including starting tackle Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder) and wide receivers David Bell (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (concussion). Former Ravens receiver James Proche was added to the active roster with the two wide receivers out.

our inactives for Week 10 pic.twitter.com/rGwfoeblB8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 12, 2023